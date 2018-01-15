According to a new report Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market, published by KBV research, the Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market size is expected to reach $10.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 53.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global FPGA Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Region in 2018, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 56.7 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 55.2% during (2019 – 2023) in Global ASIC Artificial Intelligence Chip Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 58.0% during (2019 – 2023) in Global CPU Artificial Intelligence Chip Market.

The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Vertical in 2018, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 53 % during the forecast period. The Retail & Ecommerce market is expected to witness a CAGR of 54.2% during (2019 – 2023). Additionally, The Automotive market would garner market value of $907.8 million by 2023.

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-chip-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Google, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Baidu, Inc., Graphcore Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Adapteva, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and IBM Corporation.

Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Size Segmentation

By Technology

FPGA

ASIC

CPU

GPU

By Vertical

BFSI

Government

Retail & Ecommerce

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Geography

Companies Profiled

Google, Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Baidu, Inc.

Graphcore Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Adapteva, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

