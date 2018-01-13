Market Scenario:

A cloud for PBX is a technology used for the delivery of voice communications and multimedia sessions over Internet Protocol (IP) networks. A cloud for PBX is a based on cloud computing technology where the data is stored and transferred over the Internet. PBX refers to the technology that is telephone uses over internet. Cloud technology that recently become popular for internet application use with the introduction of programs like MobileMe and the aloud, both are internet-based cloud computing technologies. A cloud for PBX provides services over LAN or WAN data network rather than through the circuit-switched networks used by the traditional Public Switched Telephone Network.

The Cloud for PBX is new technology that provides the new opportunities to improve customer voice service over internet and support greater efficiency in transferring the voice, message and other services without spending much efforts. Many other features like a regular telephone system, calls can be transferred or put on hold, conference calls can be set up and the phone can be answered by an automated attendant who can route callers to different departments in an organization.

The study indicates that the Cloud For PBX Market is method to transfer the data over the internet from its actual address to destination address and time and time is recorded along with it. However, the voice quality and connections depend on Internet service, any disruptions in Internet results in loss of phone service. Cloud for PBX market has the largest market size in the industrial sector in the forecast period. The cloud based PBX market shows VOIP is a trend in which PBX is connected via Internet Protocol under which stream of data is transferred. Internet servers are playing a major part in cloud computing and VoIP worldwide and have become a predominant component of the VoIP cloud-based PBX model. VoIP systems that offers voice data over internet which are required for the businesses to enhance their processes. It is cost effective and convenient to use for the people.

The global The Cloud For PBX Market is expected to grow at USD ~$20.83 Billion by 2023, at ~13.2% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3153

Key Players

The prominent players in the Cloud for PBX Market are – Microsoft Corporation(Skype) (U.S), Nextiva Inc.(U.S), RingCentral Inc.(U.S), , Avaya Inc.(U.S), Barracuda Networks Inc. (CudaTel) (U.S), , Vonage America Inc.(U.S), Cisco system Inc.(U.S), D-Link System Inc. (Taiwan), Allworx Corporations (U.S), BullsEye Telecom Inc (U.S), Mitel Networks Inc. (Canada), MegaPath Inc.(U.S), NEC Corporation (Japan) and Panasonic Corporation (Japan) among others

Intended Audience

System Security

Software investors

Cloud for PBX solution vendors

Cloud for PBX Providers

IP Data providers

Internet Service providers

Value-added Resellers

System Governance

Distributers

Investors and Venture Capitalist

Cloud based PBX Service Provider

Cloud for PBX Agencies

Technology Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Cloud for PBX market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Technological advancements in cloud computing has driven the market of Cloud for PBX in North America and has become the leading in Cloud for PBX market. The study reveals that Europe region is also showing a positive growth in the Cloud for PBX market during in present days and will reach to the highest point in forecast periods. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India have a fair share in the Cloud for PBX market.

Segments:

The global Cloud for PBX market has been segmented on the basis of software type, application, additional services, organizations, end users and region.

Cloud for PBX Market by Software type:

Asterisk

Dialexia

Bicom Systems

Trixbox

3CX Phone System

Others

Cloud for PBX Market by Application:

Skype

Whatsapp

Chaton

Vtok

Viber

Face time

Others

Cloud for PBX Market by Organizations:

Small and Medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Large sized enterprises

Others

Cloud for PBX Market by End-User:

Media and Entertainment

BFSI

Retail and wholesale

Healthcare

Government

Industrial

Education

Real estate

Others

Cloud for PBX Market by Region:

North America

UK

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (ROW)

Study Objectives of Cloud for PBX Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Cloud for PBX

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Cloud for PBX market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, application, end -users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Cloud for PBX Market.

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cloud-pbx-market-3153

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKETINTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKETSTRUCTURE:

1.3.1 GLOBAL CLOUD FOR PBX MARKET: BY SOFTWARE TYPE

1.3.2 GLOBAL CLOUD FOR PBX MARKET: BY APPLICATION

1.3.3 GLOBAL CLOUD FOR PBX MARKET: BY SERVICES

1.3.4 GLOBAL CLOUD FOR PBX MARKET: BY ORGANIZATIONS

1.3.5 GLOBAL CLOUD FOR PBX MARKET: BY END USER

1.3.6 GLOBAL CLOUD FOR PBX MARKET: BY REGION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH SOFTWARE TYPE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

3 MARKETDYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKETFACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 CLOUD FOR PBX MARKET

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKETSTATISTICS

6.2.1 BY SOFTWARE TYPE

6.2.1.1 ASTERISK

6.2.1.2 DIALEXIA

6.2.1.3 BICOM SYSTEMS

6.2.1.4 TRIXBOX

6.2.1.5 3CX PHONE SYSTEM

6.2.1.6 OTHERS

6.2.2 BY APPLICATION

6.2.2.1. SKYPE

6.2.2.2. WHATSAPP

6.2.2.3 CHATON

6.2.2.4 VTOK

6.2.2.5 VIBER

6.2.2.6 FACE TIME

6.2.2.7 OTHERS

6.2.3 BY ORGANIZATIONSANIZATION

6.2.3.1 SMALL AND MEDIUM – SIZE ENTERPRISES (SME)

6.2.3.2 LARGE – SIZE ENTERPRISES

6.2.4 BY END-USER

6.2.4.1 GOVERNMENT SECTOR

6.2.4.2 INDUSTRIAL SECTOR

6.2.4.3 MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT SECTOR

6.2.4.4 EDUCATION

6.2.4.5 BFSI

6.2.4.6 HEALTHCARE

6.2.4.7 REAL ESTATE

6.2.4.8 OTHERS

6.2.5 BY REGION

6.2.5.1 NORTH AMERICA

6.2.5.2 EUROPE

6.2.5.3 APAC

6.2.5.4 ROW

7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 MICROSOFT CORPORATION (SKYPE) (U.S)

7.2 RINGCENTRAL INC. (U.S)

7.3 ALLWORX CORPORATIONS (U.S)

7.4 BARRACUDA NETWORKS INC. (CUDATEL) (U.S)

7.5 PANASONIC CORPORATION (JAPAN)

7.6 NEXTIVA INC. (U.S)

7.7 AVAYA INC. (U.S)

7.8 BARRACUDA NETWOKS (U.S)

7.9 BULLSEYE TELECOM INC (U.S)

7.10 MEGAPATH INC. (U.S)

7.11 VONAGE AMERICA INC. (U.S)

7.12 PANASONIC (JAPAN)

7.13 CISCO SYSTEM INC. (U.S)

7.14 NEC CORPORATION (JAPAN)

7.15 D-LINK SYSTEM INC. (TAIWAN)

7.16 OTHERS

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Akash Anand,

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com