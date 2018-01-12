“The Report Global Mobile Application Testing Services Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Mobile Application Testing (MAT) Services
Software testers face many challenges while developing innovative and error-free software products and applications. They require IT solutions that can minimize the cost of testing services and enhance the quality of software. Rapid changes in technology and increasing mobility solutions compel software developers to consider testing as an important phase of the software development life cycle. An inadequate test environment for software testers lowers operational efficiencies and reduces the quality of software products and applications. Unidentified bugs and errors in the MAT process hinder the performance of software, incurring huge losses for firms.
Technavios analysts forecast the global MAT services market to grow at a CAGR of 18.31% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global MAT services market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers global demand for MAT services.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global MAT Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Accenture
Capgemini
IBM
Wipro
Other prominent vendors
Cognizant
Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)
Cigniti
Sopra Steria
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Infosys
NTT Data
Tata Consultancy Services
Tech Mahindra
QualiTest Group
Market driver
Need for cost reduction and faster release of mobile application
Market challenge
Cyber security concerns in cloud-based testing environment
Market trend
Increased usage of crowdsourced testing
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
Global MAT services market by end-user
BFSI
Telecom
IT
Retail
Media
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global mobile application testing services market by geography
Americas
EMEA
APAC
PART 08: Market drivers
Need for cost reduction and faster release of mobile application
Increase in adoption of mobile phones and smart devices
Rapid implementation of agile testing and test automation services
Digital transformation in businesses
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
Lack of unified environment provisioning
Cyber security concerns in cloud-based testing environment
Network and data isolation issues
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
