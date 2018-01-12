Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Urgent Care Centers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2020”

The growing expenditure on healthcare coupled with the rising geriatric population have triggered the demand for convenient and cost-effective medical care worldwide. The model of urgent care has been designed for providing opportune access to cost-effective and quality healthcare services across the globe the Urgent Care Association of America puts forth the definition of urgent care centers of UCCs as the medical care centers that deliver health care services on a walk-in or no appointment basis for treating injuries or illnesses that are over the scope of conventional primary care and are also at the same time not life threatening. Maximum of the urgent care centers deliver services for moderate injuries, trauma, illness, monitoring, screening, lab tests, physicals, routine vaccinations, and occupational medicine. The rising geriatric population across the globe along with the prevalence of inexpensive medical care services are the core drivers for the growth of the global market for urgent care centers. Moreover, the growing investments in the market for urgent care centers has been resultant of the increase in the number of advanced urgent care centers across the world, therefore impacting the market confidently. On the other hand, the nonappearance of physicians and the growing cost of initial establishment of urgent care centers are expected to constrain the growth of the market in the years ahead.

The global urgent care centers market is expected to witness a 3.80% CAGR between 2014 and 2020. The market is projected to rise to a valuation of US$30.5 bn by the end of 2020 from a worth US$23.5 bn in 2013.

The global market for urgent care centers has been segment in terms of services into monitoring and screening, diagnostic, routine vaccination, physical, trauma and injury, and illness. The foremost revenue was produced through illness services that held for the leading share in the global urgent care centers market closely trailed by the injury segment. Maximum of the visits in the urgent care centers market were recorded for illness circumstances of which the upper five conditions were upper respiratory tract infections, urinary tract infections, fever & cold, pharyngitis, and otitis media. They collectively held for over 50% of illness related visits.

North America to Rule Undefeated

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of World. North America was the leading market with the majority share in the global urgent care centers market closely trailed by Europe. North America is projected to maintain its governing position through the forecasted period. This can be credited to the mounting adoption of urgent care centers for non-emergency conditions. The upsurge in demand for walk-in health services and the increase in demand for moneymaking medical care are also causative of the growth of the urgent care centers market in North America. On the other hand, in the Asia Pacific region, India, Japan, Australia, China, and New Zealand are the main countries that provide huge prospects to companies operating in the market. In Rest of the World (RoW), Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Israel, and UAE are the foremost countries where the urgent care centers market is anticipated to record noteworthy growth.

The leading market players in existence are HealthWorks Inc., Patient First and U.S., NextCare Urgent Care, MedExpress, MinuteClinic LLC, MD Now, FastMed Urgent Care, Concentra Inc., CareSpot Express Healthcare LLC, and AFC/Doctors Express.

