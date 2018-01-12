Latest industry research report on: Global Smart Elevator Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

An elevator, which is also known as a lift in many countries, is a vertical transportation equipment that moves people or goods between the various floors of a building, shipping vessel, or any other multi-story structure. Smart elevators obtain the destination floor from the user and direct them to the elevator that will make them reach their floor with the minimum number of stops. This reduces the number of stops, makes rides more comfortable, and reduces energy consumption significantly.

Technavios analysts forecast the global smart elevator market to grow at a CAGR of 14.56% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart elevator market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Smart Elevator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Fujitec

KONE

Otis Elevator

Schindler Group

thyssenKrupp

Other prominent vendors

Hitachi

Hyundai Elevator Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Motion Control Engineering

Toshiba Elevators and Building Systems Corporation

Market driver

Focus on reducing the impact of energy costs on business

Market challenge

Capital-intensive nature of the market

Market trend

Increasing need for energy efficiency

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

