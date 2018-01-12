“The Latest Research Report Global Rugged Devices Market 2018-2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Rugged devices are mobile computer devices that can withstand difficult climatic and environmental conditions. Rugged devices have a long battery life of up to or more 10 hours. Rugged smartphones are lightweight and offer faster navigation through a touchscreen than a keyboard or a mouse. Such smartphones are for rough handling and are preferred by field personnel in various enterprises. The use of rugged mobile computing devices across all the market segments such as the government, industrial, commercial, and military is increasing steadily due to their compatibility with challenging work environment.

Technavios analysts forecast the global rugged devices market to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the period 2018-2022.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476062

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rugged devices market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Rugged Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Datalogic

Honeywell International

Zebra Technologies

Panasonic

Other prominent vendors

Aeroqual

Bartec

Bluebird

Caterpillar

CIPHERLAB

Fluke

Getac Technology

Handheld Group

Janam Technologies

KYOCERA

Leonardo DRS

Unitech Electronics

Xplore Technologies

Zebra Technologies

Browse Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476062/global-rugged-devices-market-research-reports/toc

Market driver

Fall in ASPs of rugged devices

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

High procurement costs

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Growing preference for large-screen rugged tablets and handheld devices

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

View Sample PDF @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476062/global-rugged-devices-market-research-reports.pdf

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Rugged mobile computers Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Rugged tablets Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Rugged scanners Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Rugged air quality monitors Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RUGGEDNESS

Segmentation by ruggedness

Comparison by ruggedness

Semi-rugged devices Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Fully rugged devices Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Ultra-rugged devices Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by ruggedness

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Military and defense Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Industrial Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Government Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY OS

Segmentation by OS

PART 12: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 13: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

Buy Now This Report From Here @ https://www.researchmoz.com/checkout?rep_id=1476062&licType=S

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz