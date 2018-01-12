“The Latest Research Report Global Reset IC Market 2018-2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
The reset IC market is characterized by the presence of many established vendors. These vendors are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as product quality, product portfolio, and reliability. The top vendors in the reset integrated circuit (IC) market are identified based on research and developmental activities, experience, customer base, goodwill, geographical presence, and their financial condition. Based on end-user the market can be segmented into consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, industrial, and healthcare. The consumer electronics segment includes tablets, smart watches, home appliances, smart bands, smartphones, desktops, and portable PCs. The demand for reset ICs is increasing due to the rising sales of these consumer electronics.
Technavios analysts forecast the global reset IC market to grow at a CAGR of 11.89% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global reset IC market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of reset IC.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Reset IC Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Analog Devices
ON Semiconductor
ROHM Semiconductor
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments
Other prominent vendors
Cypress Semiconductor
Diodes
Maxim Integrated
Renesas Electronics
Seiko Instruments
Market driver
Growing popularity of smart grid technology
Market trend
Increasing investments in autonomous cars
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Consumer electronics Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Telecommunication Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Automotive Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Industrial Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Healthcare Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Segmentation by type
Comparison by type
1-5 V Market size and forecast 2017-2022
5-10 V Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Above 10 V Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by type
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
APAC Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Americas Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
Growth of smart reset ICs
Increasing investments in autonomous cars
Increasing M&A across the semiconductor industry
Growing interest in NB-IoT
