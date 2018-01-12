“The Report Global Arc Welding Equipment Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Arc Welding Equipment

Arc welding is a process used to join two metals; during the process, the ample amount of heat, which is generated, melts the metals and results in binding them when they cool.

Technavios analysts forecast the global arc welding equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global arc welding equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of arc welding equipment.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Arc Welding Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Colfax

Fronius

ITW

Lincoln Electric

Other prominent vendors

Amada Miyachi

American Torch Tip

Arc Machines

Automation International

Beijing Time Technologies

CEA

Daihen

Doncasters Group

Kobe Steel

NIMAK

Panasonic Welding Systems

Shandong Aotai Electric

Shanghai Hugong Electric Group

Shenzhen Riland Industry

Telwin

Market driver

Positive outlook for global construction sector

Market challenge

Growing popularity of friction-stir welding in automotive sector

Market trend

Redressing the issue of growing skills gap

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Market overview

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace and defense

Shipbuilding

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Market overview

APAC

Americas

EMEA

PART 08: Market drivers

Positive outlook for global construction sector

Rise in wind energy consumption

Amplified demand for water and wastewater industry

