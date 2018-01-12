“The Report Global Arc Welding Equipment Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Arc Welding Equipment
Arc welding is a process used to join two metals; during the process, the ample amount of heat, which is generated, melts the metals and results in binding them when they cool.
Technavios analysts forecast the global arc welding equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% during the period 2017-2021.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/964421
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global arc welding equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of arc welding equipment.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Arc Welding Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Colfax
Fronius
ITW
Lincoln Electric
Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/964421/global-arc-welding-equipment-market-research-reports/toc
Other prominent vendors
Amada Miyachi
American Torch Tip
Arc Machines
Automation International
Beijing Time Technologies
CEA
Daihen
Doncasters Group
Kobe Steel
NIMAK
Panasonic Welding Systems
Shandong Aotai Electric
Shanghai Hugong Electric Group
Shenzhen Riland Industry
Telwin
Market driver
Positive outlook for global construction sector
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Growing popularity of friction-stir welding in automotive sector
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Redressing the issue of growing skills gap
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/964421/global-arc-welding-equipment-market-research-reports
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
Market overview
Automotive
Construction
Aerospace and defense
Shipbuilding
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Market overview
APAC
Americas
EMEA
PART 08: Market drivers
Positive outlook for global construction sector
Rise in wind energy consumption
Amplified demand for water and wastewater industry
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz
Recent Comments