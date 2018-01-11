Klarm Prototyping Limited is an extensive prototype manufacturing company in China that provides its clients with services beyond comparison. The one stop shop specializes in the provision of high-quality development and product design in this competitive industry. Through their superior solutions, KLARM has managed to make a significant milestone in the market, and in turn, customers have transformed their ideas into tangible items. Achieving this has not been easy but thanks to their team of qualified engineers who have applied well-thought methodologies like concept sketching, computer illustration, prototyping, logistics, marketing, and patenting.

With the intent to offer insight into KLARM service portfolio on offer, Watson Huang, the production manager, recently said, “We have a sizable clientele constituted by top global brands and small independent manufacturers in China and overseas locations. They swear by our expertise in delivering a selection of services, including CNC Machining, Rapid Prototyping, 3D printing, Vacuum Casting, Rapid Tooling, Injection Molding, Export Tooling, Die Casting and Sheet Metal. Each of our services are characterized by quality, quick lead times, and cost effectiveness.”

Watson Huang further spoke about the CNC machining services on offer, “Companies from all across the world vouch for our CNC machining services. Access to the state of the art manufacturing facilities allows us to provide top notch CNC machining while keeping prices in check. We have the best in class 3, 4 and 5 axis CNC machines that blends domestic and imported high precision technology. We can handle CNC machining projects of any magnitude and complexity.”

Modern techniques have replaced most of the traditional methods that were used some years ago. Because of the availability of many resources, work is completed in record time. KLARM has the technology and technique required to handle all of a customer’s projects seamlessly. They are among the well-known companies that can manage 3D printing China manufacturing services in the best way possible. The method is used in fabricating the scale design of the outer part using 3D computer scale. A 3D printer is also used to complete part of the development process.

KLARM’s ability to work on a broad selection of materials sets it apart from the competition. Be it plastics, such as ABS, PC, PMMA, Nylon, Nylon +GF, PPS, PEEK, PP, and POM, or metals, including aluminum, steel, stainless steel, copper, brass and so forth, the prototyping and contract manufacturing bureau can work with them all. Additionally, KLARM does its best to ensure quality standards of the CNC machined prototypes parts right from engineering to production and shipping phase. Not surprisingly, this prototyping and contract manufacturing bureau has emerged as the ideal place to find CNC milling and turning services.

The company offers prototype and production extruded plastics and metals for an extensive array of industries. They major in the production of custom-made profiles from one-off prototyping work all the way through to mass production. The firm’s team of committed extrusion professionals provides rapid turnaround times together with excellent quality personalized extrusions. They also work with a broad collection of materials and can deliver all standard finishes including powder coating and polishing.

Based in Guangzhou, China, KLARM is one of the largest and longest running CNC prototype and manufacturing factory . Established in 2005, the enterprise has commendable experience and expertise in delivering superior yet cost effective vacuum casting and reaction injection molding, SLA and SLS 3D printing and hand sculpture, rapid and production tooling, sheet metal work along with custom CNC milling machine.

