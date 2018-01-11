Santamedical 2 in 1 Professional Clinical RY230 Large LCD Non-contact Infrared Thermometer – Forehead and Surface is a popular product on Amazon which works on infrared and measures temperature without body contact. The backlit LCD display, power efficiency, and ergonomic design apart from its reasonable price make it the choicest device.

Fever is the most common symptom of inflammation in the body. The inflammation could because of infection or it could be aseptic inflammation for example in cases of trauma. Fever as a symptom becomes all the more important in cases of children who mount inflammatory response faster. Measurement of body temperature can tell you about the fever. Thermometer market has taken a big leap in recent past and gone are the days when mercury thermometers were used. Now the trend is towards no-touch thermometers. These thermometers are available from various brands but our trusted one remains Santamedical.

Santamedical has been marketing its 2 in 1 Professional Clinical RY230 Large LCD Non-contact Infrared Thermometer – Forehead and Surface on www.amazon.com. It can measure your body temperature when placed one to four inches away from the forehead or tear duct. It is quick in taking readings as it functions on the principle of an infrared detection system. The device is ergonomically designed for efficient handling. It has got a large size LCD display which is easy to read. The display is backlit and can easily be read in dark as well. It can display the readings in degree Celsius and Fahrenheit both. The device runs on two AAA sized batteries which last you for over hundred thousands of readings. The device is absolutely safe and measures the temperature effectively. The measured reading is not affected by ambient temperature. The Infrared Thermometer also features a memory of last 32 readings along with adjustable volume for high-temperature alarm. The device also sports auto power off feature which saves on to a battery.

If you are planning to buy a thermometer than this is the perfect device especially if you have children at home since it makes the temperature recording less messy and non-contagious. So just logon and order yours today.