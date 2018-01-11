Latest industry research report on: Global Motorized and Smart Awnings Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Awnings are primarily used as sunshades in outdoor places, including doors, windows, and patios. Awnings that have the motor mechanism are considered motorized awnings. These awnings can be run manually or automatically. Automatic motorized awnings can run on electricity or through wireless connectivity. Electric awnings are operated through electric switch connectivity. Smart awnings are operated through infrared (IR), remote-controlled, and wireless technologies including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wi-Max, and ZigBee (operated through apps in smartphones or tablets).
Technavios analysts forecast the global motorized and smart awnings market to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorized and smart awnings market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the value sales of motorized and smart awnings.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Motorized and Smart Awnings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
ADVANING
AlekoAwning
Americana Building Products
Awntech
NuImage Awnings
Other prominent vendors
Bradcot Awnings Direct
Hangzhou SHY Sunshading Technology
Lamda Awnings
Riverside Works
Rdelbronn (VARISOL)
Market driver
Technological innovations and product line extensions leading to product premiumization
Market challenge
Increase in raw material cost
Market trend
Growing demand for patio furniture
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
