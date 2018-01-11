Latest industry research report on: Global Motorized and Smart Awnings Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Awnings are primarily used as sunshades in outdoor places, including doors, windows, and patios. Awnings that have the motor mechanism are considered motorized awnings. These awnings can be run manually or automatically. Automatic motorized awnings can run on electricity or through wireless connectivity. Electric awnings are operated through electric switch connectivity. Smart awnings are operated through infrared (IR), remote-controlled, and wireless technologies including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wi-Max, and ZigBee (operated through apps in smartphones or tablets).

Technavios analysts forecast the global motorized and smart awnings market to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% during the period 2017-2021.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476275

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorized and smart awnings market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the value sales of motorized and smart awnings.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Motorized and Smart Awnings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476275/global-motorized-and-smart-awnings-market-research-reports/toc

Key vendors

ADVANING

AlekoAwning

Americana Building Products

Awntech

NuImage Awnings

Other prominent vendors

Bradcot Awnings Direct

Hangzhou SHY Sunshading Technology

Lamda Awnings

Riverside Works

Rdelbronn (VARISOL)

Market driver

Technological innovations and product line extensions leading to product premiumization

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476275/global-motorized-and-smart-awnings-market-research-reports

Market challenge

Increase in raw material cost

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Growing demand for patio furniture

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz