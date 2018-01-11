Latest industry research report on: Global Motorcycle Engine Management Systems Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Motorcycle engine management systems consist of a set of sensors that record the state of different components of the engine and send the data to the electronic control unit, which then prioritizes the tasks for optimal engine performance. The EMS comprises ECU, electronic fuel injection, throttle control, air control, ignition control, speed sensors, and temperature sensors. An EMS unit improves fuel efficiency and reduces emissions.

Technavios analysts forecast the global motorcycle engine management systems market to grow at a CAGR of 14.62% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorcycle engine management systems market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Motorcycle Engine Management Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Bosch

Continental

DENSO

Delphi

Other prominent vendors

Bazzaz

BMW

Infineon Technologies

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KESENS

Magneti Marelli

McLaren Applied Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nikki Auto Parts

NXP Semiconductors

Omnitek Engineering

Walbro

Market driver

Increasing demand for fuel-efficient motorcycles

Market challenge

Adoption of EMS will decrease demand for motorcycles in price-sensitive emerging markets

Market trend

Availability of affordable EMS

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

