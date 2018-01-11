Dubai, UAE: As big ticket events, live concerts, entertainment galas, and internationally-acclaimed sports events are increasingly being hosted across GCC venues, the spotlight is on the rapidly growing regional events and entertainment industry that is set for expansion.

Fuelled by a constantly growing economy, steered by astute governments who have set in motion strategic expansion plans to transform infrastructure and transport networks, the Gulf countries, which are home to a growing and dynamic pool of residents, are now firmly on the global events and entertainment calendar.

Designed to address the growing need for event planners, promoters, venue owners and operators as well as production houses in the region to upgrade their operative skills, business strategies and marketing functions to keep up with the industry’s growth potential, the Events Creation and Entertainment Development Forum will focus on key industry issues.

Held on the side-lines of Prolight + Sound Middle East 2017, the two-day forum brings together leading stakeholders from the government, events, leisure, creation, entertainment and tourism industry to discuss trends and strategies in developing world class events, iconic attractions and industry partnerships that drive tourism and long-term success.

The conference programme will cover essential aspects of creating world class events of memorable scale, which are capable of both attracting visitors as well as add lustre to the destination or serve as a platform to showcase the region’s culture and lifestyle.

“It’s vitally important for venue operators and event developers and promoters looking to capitalise on the region’s enormous potential, to be current with the latest strategies in event organising, promotion and marketing in order to compete with the best in the world,” said Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the organiser of Prolight + Sound Middle East.

“It’s to meet this requirement that we are introducing the Events Creation and Entertainment Development Forum with its specialised focus on the latest trends and developments in the field will provide vital learning opportunities for regional industry representatives as well as provide an important interactive platform to network with leading experts in the field.”

Thomas Ovesen, CEO of 117 Live, organisers of big ticket concerts including the likes of Nicki Minaj, Justin Beiber, Guns ‘N Roses, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Phil Collins and Jennifer Lopez, will lead a panel discussion on Delivering world class events, at the Forum.

Speaking about why Dubai is favoured as a major destination for large events, he said: “Dubai is the ultimate hub of the region in particular when it comes to entertainment and is by far the city most fans prefer to travel to for a bit of fun and excitement. We just need to get the purpose-built venues place and more public transportation options for fans experience hassle-free large scale events on a regular basis.

“The lack of purpose-built venues and traffic – meaning both the current need for fans getting to and from shows via conventional car and taxi transport but also the challenges of the road system coping with such traffic in and around the large scale concert and entertainment venues – are some of the current challenges. The authorities here are certainly aware of this and are supportive in exploring solutions,” Ovesen added.

Fellow panellist, Jasper Hope, CEO of Dubai Opera was also highly optimistic about the future scope of the region as a major entertainment hub. “Dubai was previously known for many incredible achievements but few in the live performance sector,” said Hope.

“The most significant challenge therefore has been to attract the best artists from such a wide range of genres to excite and entertain audiences here. That’s not easy to do in established venues but in new ones it’s always going to take more time and persuasion at the beginning.

“It’s for others to judge but our view is that we’ve certainly overcome that challenge and been able to present a first year programme featuring 50 events with more than 2,000 artists with which we’re exceptionally proud. I think the live scene now is as exciting as it’s ever been.

“As the appeal of streaming services has grown, so has the live entertainment side of the industry with audiences increasingly valuing live experiences. As someone who’s passionate about live events I can certainly see that trend continuing for as long as there are great artists that people want to see,” Hope stated.

Prolight + Sound Middle East 2017, is the Middle East region’s premier exhibition for the pro-AV, events and entertainment industry, The current edition is expected to attract more than 40 exhibitors, representing over 120 brands from over eleven countries.

Prolight + Sound Middle East 2017 will also feature the Dante Certification Training programme. The certification programme provides an easy way for system designers, engineers and others in the industry to learn about the Dante digital media networking systems, with in-depth training and promote their expertise.

The exhibition will also feature the return of Stage On!, the live demo area where visitors get an up close look and feel of the latest AV equipment from the leading brands, Prolight + Sound Middle East, is the fifth leg of the international network of Prolight + Sound events worldwide, which brings the latest technologies and services for the entertainment and creation industries.