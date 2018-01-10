Latest industry research report on: Global Industrial Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
An industrial RTU monitors physical objects, such as oil wells and pipelines, and interfaces with the control system. It collects information regularly from the master device and implements processes that are directed by the master. In remote applications, it helps in regular and accurate diagnosis and reduces the influence of manpower. The global industrial RTU market is currently driven by the growing pipeline and terminal projects in the US and Asia. The other driving factor that will influence the market in the forecast period is the integration of cloud and RTUs in the oil and gas, water and wastewater, and power generation industries.
Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial remote terminal unit (RTU) market to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial remote terminal unit (RTU) market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Emerson
Honeywell
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Yokogawa
Other prominent vendors
ABB
Advantech
ARTECHE
Rockwell Automation
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories
Market driver
Increase in sales and revenue with the support of e-commerce
Market challenge
Excessive cost of installation and maintenance services
Market trend
Increasing integration of IoT
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
