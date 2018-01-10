Latest industry research report on: Global Industrial Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

An industrial RTU monitors physical objects, such as oil wells and pipelines, and interfaces with the control system. It collects information regularly from the master device and implements processes that are directed by the master. In remote applications, it helps in regular and accurate diagnosis and reduces the influence of manpower. The global industrial RTU market is currently driven by the growing pipeline and terminal projects in the US and Asia. The other driving factor that will influence the market in the forecast period is the integration of cloud and RTUs in the oil and gas, water and wastewater, and power generation industries.

Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial remote terminal unit (RTU) market to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial remote terminal unit (RTU) market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Emerson

Honeywell

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Yokogawa

ABB

Advantech

ARTECHE

Rockwell Automation

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Increase in sales and revenue with the support of e-commerce

Excessive cost of installation and maintenance services

Increasing integration of IoT

