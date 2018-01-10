Latest industry research report on: Global Hydrazine Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Hydrazine is a secondary amines family member. It is an inorganic chemical compound with the formula N2H4. It is a colorless liquid with an ammonia-like odor and is manufactured by the same industrial process that produces ammonia. Hydrazine exhibits physical properties like that of water. It is highly unstable and toxic and is thus handled with care. It is used as a foaming agent in the preparation of polymer foams. Other applications include pharmaceutical and precursor to polymerization catalysts. Hydrazine can be produced by the Raschig process, Bayer process, and H2O2 process. Ammonia, urea, sodium hypochlorite, and hydrogen peroxide are the basic raw materials used in the production of hydrazine.
Technavios analysts forecast the global hydrazine market to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hydrazine market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the marine coating from various derivative types.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Hydrazine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Arkema
Arrow Fine Chemicals
Bayer
Chemtex Speciality Limited
Japan Finechem
Lansdowne Chemicals
LANXESS
Lonza
NIPPON CARBIDE INDUSTRIES
Palm Commodities International
Other prominent vendors
BOC Sciences
Charkit Chemical Company
Chemicals Incorporated
GFS Chemicals
Haviland
Laysan Bio
Mil-Spec Industries
Seidler Chemical
Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation
Market driver
Surge in demand for high quality agrochemicals
Market challenge
Use of alternative solutions
Market trend
Capacity expansion in APAC
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
