Butyl Acetate (BAC) is defined as a colorless, fragrant, flammable liquid ester, which is used as a solvent for varnishes and lacquers. Also known as butyl ethanoate, it is represented by the chemical formula C 6 H 12 O 2. It exists in four isomeric forms; of these, three are important solvents for cellulose lacquers. BAC is generally manufactured by the Fischer esterification of butanol and acetic acid in the presence of catalytic sulfuric acid under reflux conditions. It is used in various applications. BAC is commonly found in fruits. It is commonly used as a synthetic fruit flavoring agent in certain food products such as ice creams, cheese, candies, and baked goods. It is also employed as a raw material in certain coating, cosmetic, and adhesive industries. Isomers of BAC such as sec-butyl acetate, isobutyl acetate, and tert-butyl acetate are also manufactured in the industry. Sometimes, BAC can be used as a substitute for solvents, which act as dangerous air pollutants.

Increase in usage of automotive paints and rise in demand for water based coatings are the major factors driving the BAC market. Growth in demand for cosmetic and personal care products is also boosting the BAC market. Additionally, increase in demand for adhesives is propelling the BAC market. Rise in R&D activities for development of substitutes such as tert- Butyl- acetate for volatile organic compounds (VOCs) is also estimated to augment the BAC market.

Rise in human health concerns regarding hazardous effects of BAC, such as irritation upon exposure, is a major factor hampering the BAC market.

Based on product type, the BAC market can be segmented into superior grade, first grade, and qualified grade.

In terms of application, the BAC market can be divided into chemical & pharmaceuticals applications, paints & coatings applications, perfumes & flavors applications, and adhesives applications.

Based on geography, the BAC market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is the dominant market for BAC. China is one of the major consumers of BAC in the region, accounting for almost more than 50% share in terms of consumption. However, key production facilities of BAC are located in Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is followed by Middle East & Africa owing to the government support for development of petrochemical industries in the region. Additionally, companies are also investing significantly in Saudi Arabia for establishing the manufacturing facilities of BAC. Easy availability of raw materials for petrochemicals and strategic location of the country have encouraged various companies to establish production units in the country.

