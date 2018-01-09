Alvin, Texas – Non Stop Garage Door Repair, a garage door repair shop in Alvin, Texas, recently aimed at connecting with their present and prospective clients through their official Facebook page. The owners of the garage door repair shop said that their prospective clients can now contact their support team instantly through their official Facebook page. They also added that the initiative has been taken as a part of their ongoing social media outreach campaign as most garage door repair Alvin TX clients look for local technicians online and through their respective Facebook accounts.

“Earlier, people could only contact us via our helpline number. However, we collected customer data and found that most of them are active Facebook users, with at least three-fourth of all our existing customers logging in Facebook at least thrice a day and spending at least one hour on the social media site each day. We thought this might be a hidden opportunity for us to get more service requests and gather more leads”, said one of the top executives of the garage door repair Alvin service provider.

“We already had an official Facebook page, but the page was lacking some features as we turned off the options to contact or call us directly through our official social media page. Now that we have a dedicated support team that is ready to answer queries of prospective clients through Facebook, Skype and over the phone, we think more people will be able to contact us through the official page”, he added.

The Alvin garage doors repair service provider now offers both garage door repair and installation services on demand, and the executive told the press that they are now capable of offering same-day services.

The CEO and co-founder of Non Stop Garage Door Repair said, “We are aware that the demand for efficient garage door repair services in Alvin, Texas is pretty high and we are confident to meet the demand. We have recently invested in new technologies and human resource development and we believe we can edge past our competitors”.

