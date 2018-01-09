Global Protein Ingredients Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Protein Ingredients Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

MARKET INSIGHTS:

Global Protein Ingredients Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. The market is segmented on the basis of source and applications. Sources include animal and plant sources. Animal sources dominate the market compared to the plant source. Animal sources include egg, diary, whey and other protein ingredients. Animal proteins are highly beneficial in building muscles and good health. Whey proteins are used as health supplements and functional foods. Plant proteins are gaining more popularity and market share. Plant proteins consist of low fat and cholesterol. Soy proteins dominate the plant proteins market. Non soy proteins are also gaining popularity and more research and development is going to discover more plant sources and products. Genetically modified foods are proving to be a good source of proteins.

Food and beverages are the largest market segment. Protein ingredients are widely used in food items, drinks and functional foods. Cosmetics, health supplements, cosmetics and infant food are the major segment in the market. Regionally, North America is the largest market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

MARKET SEGMENTS INCLUDED IN THE REPORT:

Global protein ingredients by source market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global protein ingredients market by animal source market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global egg protein market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global dairy protein market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global whey protein market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global gelatin market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global casein and caseinates market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global protein ingredients market by plant source market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global soy protein market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global wheat protein market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global vegetable protein market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global canola protein ingredients market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global protein ingredients by applications market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global food and beverages market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global animal feed market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global infant food market research and analysis 2015-2021

Companies profiled in the report:

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

AMCO PROTEINS

ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND

ARLA FOODS

BUNGE LIMITED

BURCON NUTRASCIENCE

CARBERY FOOD INGREDIENTS

CARGILL INC.

DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA

DAVISCO FOODS INTERNATIONAL INC.

I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

ERIE FOODS INTERNATIONAL INC.

FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LTD `

FOREMOST FARMS

GELITA AG

GLANBIA PLC

GRANDE CUSTOM INGREDIENTS GROUP

HILMAR INGREDIENTS

KERRY GROUP PLC

KEWPIE EGG CORPORATION

CORPORATE OFFICE

Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd

116, Shagun Arcade

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

India- 452010

Email: info@omrglobal.com

Phone No. +91 7314958007

Mobile No.+91 7803040404

Full report of Global Protein Ingredients Market is available at: