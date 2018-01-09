Fuel Juice Bar is pleased to announce they are opening a second Brooklyn location in order to better serve a larger area of customers. The company has been in business for two years and provides cold pressed juice and food for their customers from all walks of life, whether they are vegan or non-vegan.

Fuel Juice Bar is focused on providing their customers with the highest quality foods and drinks for optimal health. This includes a variety of super food bowls, as well as cold-pressed juices, providing customers with delicious choices made from only the highest-quality, freshest ingredients possible. Everything is made from scratch so customers can rest assured their purchase is as healthy as possible. The company was founded by a young Brooklyn resident, Jorge Herrera, who wanted to open a health-conscious eatery in the Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn area.

The Bed-Stuy area of Brooklyn has recently undergone changes that brought about a new level of health consciousness that brought to the forefront a need for more healthy choices. He strove to create a restaurant environment that served only real food, which is classified as unprocessed foods designed to fight disease and promote positive overall health for individuals from all walks of life.

Anyone interested in learning about the second location or the products offered by the company can find out more by visiting the Fuel Juice Bar website or by calling 1-347-787-1834.

About Fuel Juice Bar: Fuel Juice Bar is a “real food” eatery founded by Brooklyn resident, Jorge Herrera. He was living a vegan lifestyle and saw a need for more health-conscious choices in the area. They take pride in using only the finest ingredients to promote the farm to table movement. They make sure they only purchase produce and other ingredients from companies that utilize ethical practices.

