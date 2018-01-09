Market Research Report 2018
QY Research Groups’ experts approximate the Global Axial Compressor Market to sustain at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2025.
Report Scopes
The report ‘Global Axial Compressor Market Research Report 2018’ emphasizes in depth know-how of Axial Compressor segment. The report provides extensive researches on market drivers, restrains, opportunities, request factors, market size, conjectures, and patterns influencing the global market over the given time period. Besides, the report also gives overview of the technological boon and bane affecting the market.
This report extensively focuses,
Based on the Application, the research report can be segmented into
Oil Industry
Chemical Industry
Water Conservancy
Other
Based on the Product, the report can be divided into
Vertical Axial Compressor
Horizontal Axial Compressor
Based on geography, the report can be segmented into
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
The key market players operating in this market are as follows,
Dresser-Rand
Seimens
MAN Turbomachinery
Ingersoll Rand PLC
Wartsila
Howden Compressors Ltd
V-Flow
GE Aviation
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
Table of Contents –
1 Axial Compressor Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Axial Compressor
1.2 Axial Compressor Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Axial Compressor Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Axial Compressor Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Vertical Axial Compressor
1.2.4 Horizontal Axial Compressor
1.3 Global Axial Compressor Segment by Application
1.3.1 Axial Compressor Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Oil Industry
1.3.3 Chemical Industry
1.3.4 Water Conservancy
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Axial Compressor Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Axial Compressor Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Axial Compressor (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Axial Compressor Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Axial Compressor Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
