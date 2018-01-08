QY Research Groups’ experts approximate the Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Market to sustain at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period 2012 to 2022.

Market Sneak Peak

There has been an impressive ascent in the quantity of current retail setup, for example, hypermarkets, general stores, and comfort shops in the course of the most recent couple of years. Worldwide in-store buys and retail deals are required to develop altogether in the coming years. The retail business in Asia Pacific is blasting, essentially in light of the rising per capita unnecessary wage combined with changing ways of life of clients in the locale. This change is subsequently anticipated that would fuel the development of the worldwide Synthetic Leather For Furniture in the coming years.

To get an idea about the market, kindly go through the sample.

Please Visit: https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/request-sample/689869

This report provides in depth study,

On the basis of regional analysis, the report can be split into six types,

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of Application, the report can be split into two types,

Household

Commercial Use

On the basis of Product, the report can be divided into three types,

PVC Leather

PU Leather

Others

The major market players competing in this market are as follows,

Wenzhou Imitation Leather

Hornschuch

Kuraray

Toray

Teijin

Nassimi

Willow Tex

Nilco

Anli Group

Hexin Group

Fujian Tianshou

Shuangxiang Group

To avail discount on this Report: https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/check-discount/689869

Table of Contents

1 Synthetic Leather for Furniture Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Synthetic Leather for Furniture 1

1.2 Synthetic Leather for Furniture Segment by Types (Product Category) 3

1.2.1 Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Production and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Types (Product Category) (2012-2022) 3

1.2.2 Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Production Market Share (%) by Types (Product Category) in 2016 4

1.2.3 PVC Leather 4

1.2.4 PU Leather 5

1.2.5 Others 6

1.3 Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Segment by Applications 8

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Consumption (Million Meters) Comparison by Applications (2012-2022) 8

1.3.2 Household 9

1.3.3 Commercial 10

1.4 Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Market by Regions (2012-2022) 11

1.4.1 Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022) 11

1.4.2 North America Synthetic Leather for Furniture Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 12

1.4.3 China Synthetic Leather for Furniture Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 13

1.4.4 Europe Synthetic Leather for Furniture Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 14

1.4.5 Japan Synthetic Leather for Furniture Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 15

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Synthetic Leather for Furniture Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 16

1.4.7 India Synthetic Leather for Furniture Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 17

1.5 Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Market Size (2012-2022) 18

1.5.1 Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 18

1.5.2 Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Production (Million Meters) Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 19

2 Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Market Competition by Manufacturers 20

2.1 Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Production (Million Meters) and Market Share (%) by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 20

2.2 Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Revenue and Market Share (%) by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 22

2.3 Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Average Price (USD/Meter) by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 24

2.4 Synthetic Leather for Furniture Market Competitive Situation and Trends 26

2.4.1 Synthetic Leather for Furniture Market Share (%) of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 26

2.4.2 Industry News 27

2.4.2.1 Continental buys auto supplier Konrad Hornschuch 27

2.4.2.2 Agreement on Acquisition of the Hornschuch Group 28

2.4.2.3 Toray doubling synthetic leather capacity in Italy 29

2.4.2.4 Teijin Cordley announces Maestley, new line of synthetic leather products 30

2.4.2.5 U.S. LUMBER Agrees to Acquire NILCO 30

About Us:

QY Research Groups is a company that simplifies how analysts and decision makers get industry data for their business. Our unique colossal technology has been developed to offer refined search capabilities designed to exploit the long tail of free market research whilst eliminating irrelevant results. QY Research Groups is the collection of market intelligence products and services on the Web. We offer reports and update our collection daily to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on Global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Contact us:

Email- sales@qyresearchgroups.com

Web- https://www.qyresearchgroups.com