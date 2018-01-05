Laboratory gas generator is a laboratory system used for continuous supply of purified gases to several processes and techniques that require the use of medical gases to function properly. Usage of different medical gases is an integral part of any health care and clinical research and diagnostic laboratory to perform daily routine functions. Different laboratory systems, processes, and techniques such as gas chromatography, GC-MS, FTIR, NMR, purge gas analyzers, environmental chambers, and other analytical instruments require a particular gas. Laboratory gas generators serve as safe and alternatives to expensive pressure cylinders, thereby attracting customers to purchase these systems. Additionally, these gas generators eliminate the safety hazards associated with high-pressure gas cylinders and overcome the unexpected downtimes and cylinder change/refill issues. Different types of gas generators are available for the generation of gases such as nitrogen, hydrogen, oxygen, calibration gases, pure gas, compressed air, ozone, zero nitrogen, and zero hydrogen. Gas generators also maintain flow rates and temperature of the gases.

Demand for laboratory gas generators is driven by the rapidly increase in number of health care facilities and life science industries across the world. Increased pharmaceutical R&D budgets by both governments and private players for the development of new products and technologies is likely to boost the use of analytical systems. According to the market research report by EvaluatePharma, the global pharmaceutical R&D expenditure is projected to increase at a CAGR of 2.8 % from 2015 to 2022 to reach US$ 182 Bn in 2022 as against US$ 149.8 Bn in 2015. Rise in adoption of analytical instruments, systems, and methods for performing various routine and research activities is likely to bolster demand for gas generators during the forecast period. Moreover, advantages offered by laboratory gas generators over traditional high-pressure cylinders encourage customers to opt for these systems. Automation of laboratory gas generators and compact and portable designs represent the new business development opportunity for companies operating in this market. However, slower adoption rate among end-users is anticipated to be the key challenge for manufacturers during the forecast period.

The global laboratory gas generators market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. The six major types of gas generators currently in use by customers are hydrogen gas generators, nitrogen gas generators, oxygen gas generators, zero air gas generators, purge gas generators, and others. The hydrogen gas generators segment is projected to account for large market share by the end of 2025. The segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Based on application, the global gas generators market can be segmented into gas chromatography, liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), total organic carbon analysis (TOC analysis), Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), and others. End-user of laboratory gas generators are hospitals & diagnostics centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and medical academic & research institutes. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is projected to lead the market by the end of 2025.

Geographically, the global laboratory gas generators market can be segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe are likely to account for over two-thirds share of the global market by the end of 2025. Large market share of North America and Europe is attributed to well-established health care infrastructure and early adoption of newer technology. Moreover, majority of the manufacturers are domiciled in these regions. The market in Europe is projected to expand at an exponential growth rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness sluggish growth in the initial years; however, it is projected to grow at a moderate rate in the second half of the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global laboratory gas generators market include Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd., Airgas, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (GTCR), Nitrogenium Innovations & Technologies, Erre Due s.p.a., ProtonOnsite, and Barkey GmbH & Co. KG.

