Market Research Report 2018
QY Research Groups’ experts approximate the Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market to sustain at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2025.
Report Scopes
The report Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Research Report 2018’ emphasizes in depth know-how of Ceramic Matrix segment. The report provides extensive researches on market drivers, restrains, opportunities, request factors, market size, conjectures, and patterns influencing the global market over the given time period. Besides, the report also gives overview of the technological boon and bane affecting the market.
This report extensively focuses,
Based on the Application, the research report can be segmented into three types,
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Energy & Power
Electrical & Electronics
Others
Based on the Product, the report can be divided into two types,
By Type
Oxide-Oxide (Oxide/Oxide)
Silicon Carbide Reinforced Silicon Carbide (SiC/SiC)
Carbon Reinforced Carbon (Carbon/Carbon)
Others
By Fiber Type
Short Fiber
Continuous Fiber
Based on geography, the report can be segmented into six types,
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
The key market players operating in this market are as follows,
Rolls-Royce PLC.
General Electric Company
COI Ceramics Inc.
SGL Group
Ceramtec
Lancer Systems
Coorstek Inc.
Applied Thin Films, Inc.
Ultramet
Composites Horizons
Starfire Systems Inc.
United Technologies
Graftech International Ltd. (Fiber Materials Inc.)
Pyromeral Systems
Table of Contents –
Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Research Report 2018
1 Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ceramic Matrix Composites
1.2 Ceramic Matrix Composites Segment By Type
1.2.1 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Production Market Share By Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Oxide-Oxide (Oxide/Oxide)
1.2.4 Silicon Carbide Reinforced Silicon Carbide (SiC/SiC)
1.2.5 Carbon Reinforced Carbon (Carbon/Carbon)
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Ceramic Matrix Composites Segment By Fiber Type
1.3.1 Short Fiber
1.3.2 Continuous Fiber
1.4 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Segment by Application
1.4.1 Ceramic Matrix Composites Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.4.3 Automotive
1.4.4 Energy & Power
1.4.5 Electrical & Electronics
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of Ceramic Matrix Composites (2013-2025)
1.6.1 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.6.2 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
