Deck-Rail.Com having more than five decades of experience in the field brings a replacement for cable railing. They provide factory built railing system and they can be installed in an easier manner and there is no need for you perform any on – site welding. It can be installed by yourself or with the help of the carpenter. They also have an environmental friendly railing system such that the materials can be recycled.

Cable Railing

Cable railings though having advantages such as invisible and sleek, it has various other disadvantages. It requires regular maintenance and also there will be a need for you retighten and replace them on the passage of time. It allows its metal to rust such that you need to look for an alternative.

Wedge Lock 3000

Wedge Lock 3000 is developed by Deck-Rail.Com to meet the drawbacks of the cable railing. They replace steel with aluminium such that it does not get rusted over time. You can install with the help of simple hand tools. Their shop is 15,000 square feet and they manufacture the products there in the United States. To come up with different colours they perform polishing, anodizing and power coating. The aluminium metal is combined with stainless steel, cold rolled steel and bronze to get a better result. In wedge lock 3000 system, you cannot see any visible fasteners or screws so that you can have a pleasing appearance. When compared to cable railings, the horizontals are said to be less. In addition to, they are stronger also.

About Deck-Rail.Com

Deck-Rail.Com experienced in designing and fabricating metal work offers services for commercial as well as residential works. They use standard aluminium which is lighter and economical to steel. It is said to have a long lifespan and also it meets all the railing codes. The posts and caps which are made from aluminium are 100 percent recyclable. The extra items which they get, the cut-offs, and scrap are also locally recycled. Whatever may be your needs, pre-engineered railing or custom designed stair, they are ready to service you. To know more details, visit http://deck-rail.com/denver-cable-railings/

Address:

1483 67th St, Emeryville, CA 94608

Phone:

(510) 776-6759