Market Highlights

According to Market Research Future Analysis, RFID Printer market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The global RFID printer market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The RFID printer market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors. The competition among the vendors will intensify due to the increase in product extensions and various above mentioned factors. The players in the RFID Printer market compete on the basis of the factors such as technology, features, design and compatibility. The vendors or the manufacturers are continuously coming up with new ideas and technologies to gain competitive advantage over their competitors.

RFID Printer are smart label printers consist of a labeling components embedded with a chip and antenna. This device is device used to write data to a RFID tag and also print any graphics, barcodes and text onto the label as well. UHF, HF, LF are all able to run through an RFID printer. These printers can print about 20 labels per minute depending on its print speed and label size.

Major Key Players

Zebra Technologies Corporation,

SATO Holdings Corporation,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Toshiba Tec Corp.,

Avery Dennison Corporation,

Seiko Epson Corporation,

TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd,

Wasp Barcode Technologies,

Dascom, Postek Electronics Co., Ltd.

Godex International Co. Ltd.

Furthermore, factors such as growing demand of smartphone and technology adoption are helps to grow the market at fast pace. However, high cost of the RFID printer is a factor that may hamper the growth of the overall market.

Regional Analysis

The global RFID printer market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. RFID Printer segment market globally drives the market majorly due to growing demand of electronic devices. Technological advancement in consumer electronics such as TV, microwave, smartphones, fitness trackers are expected to expected to grow the market in past few years.

The global RFID printer market segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region hold the largest share of the total RFID printer market in terms of revenue. Technology-enabled capabilities and high competition between traditional and online retailers shows tremendous growth in retail in industry. Digital retail sales in Asia-Pacific is growing faster due to the improving economies in China, India and Indonesia. In 2015, China accounted for around 40% of the global retail ecommerce sales. Ecommerce is the primary driving factor behind the growth of overall retail sales in Asia Pacific. Number of retailers are focusing towards adopting digital infrastructure. In addition, increasing need to improve inventory management due to safety issue, excess stock, customer service, ordering information of products, the demand of RFID printers increases.