Post Event Release

RAZZBERRY RHINOCEROS

PRESENTS

“REVELRY”

Guests at Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu raised a toast to 2017 and danced the night away to world-class Dj Sandy & Shefali Saxena

Mumbai’s nightlife got a heavy shot on New Year’s 2017 with “Razzberry Rhinoceros Presents Revelry”, one of the biggest party destinations located at Juhu Hotel, 39/2, Juhu Tara, Juhu, Mumbai which served as a great place for those who wanted to enjoy a festive ambiance during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The very fashionable domiciles of Mumbai and amongst those, some of the regular faces of the social circuit were a part of the celebration Vikas Verma, Shweta Khanduri, Kapil Pathare, Neha Banerjee etc

The Food, Music, and Drinks reflected the same ambiance that the interiors and decor of the place reflect which is Pub Culture. As House, EDM & Bollywood music created the perfect background score to dance to the tunes of Dj Sandy & Shefali Saxena, “Razzberry Rhinoceros” delicious menu and stirring spirits added the special effects.

Along with sipping on some tongue slurping mocktails and cocktails and dining, guests were wowed with the arrangements and hospitality of Razzberry Rhinoceros.

The dimly lit room and the ambiance ensured a memorable New Year’s night.