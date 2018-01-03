‘Tis the time to be jolly, so let’s start this New Year together. Royal China brings a delicious menu with Live Music, so enjoy your New Year with the unquestionably delectable cuisine in a relaxed ambience delighting you with a joyful display of festive happiness. The 31st Night is the perfect time to spend with family whilst having fun, laughing and remembering what this New Year holiday is all about. The Decor and the ambience make it delightful for you to cherish the Celebration of New Year. The chef’s creations are out to impress with a mouth-watering combination of gratifying food and drinks.

Royal China offers a perfect dining experience to make your meal special – from the freshest and the most delicious fare to an ambience with an un-fussy rustic charm that would make you not want to leave. Specializing in Traditional Cantonese Cuisines, one could relish crispy aromatic duck with pancakes, prawn Chung fun, seaweed, black bean chicken just to name a few by the Chinese Chef. The lavish bar at Royal China features everything from flavoured martinis to Royal China creations of speciality cocktails to an international range of beers, single and double malt whiskey and an equal range of non-alcoholic beverages and Desserts like the apple/banana in toffee syrup, deep fried crispy buns with cream custard filling. To add to that the love that goes into making the dining experience special for you is beyond compare.

We at Royal China invite you to celebrate this New Year with us amalgamating mouth-watering dishes, creative cocktails and fantastic deals just for you.

Savour Royal China specials including five starters, five main course dishes & a variety of desserts.

New Year Menu @ Rs.3500 per person with soft beverages.

@ Rs. 4500 with unlimited wine, beer & sangria.

On till 31st December 2017

Time : 12.30pm -3.45pm & 7.30pm – 11.45 pm

Venue: Royal China, 16th Floor, Eros Corporate Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi-110019