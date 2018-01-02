Skin lightening products, also called bleaching creams or fading creams, reduce a pigment in the skin called melanin. This helps people to treat their skin problems such as acne scars, age spots, freckles, or discoloration associated with hormones. Skin lightening products are available in the market in various forms such as scrubs, face masks, cleansers, toners, creams, and lotions.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=309

Demand for Skin Lightening Products with UV Absorbers Gaining Higher Popularity

Growing desire for flawless and radiant skin has always been pushing individuals towards adoption of skin lightening products. Although skin lightening products hinted at facial care initially, the trend has witnessed transformation with companies providing products for complete skin care. Demand for skin lightening products, which were limited to women in the past, is now witnessing a significant rise from men as well, particularly in countries of Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) where fair skin is related to beauty, prosperity and youth.

An upcoming trend gaining immense popularity in the global skin lightening products market is inclusion of UV absorbers in the formulations of skin lightening. Demand for these products is especially high in tropical regions where intensity of UV rays is high and effects are more harmful. Vendors are opting for organic as well as inorganic ingredients such as avobenzone, titanium oxide, and zinc oxide as UV absorbers that prevent the skin from darkening.

As projected by the latest research report published by Fact.MR, the global market for skin lightening products will register an impressive CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. Global sales of skin lightening products are estimated to account for over US$ 23,000 Mn by 2022-end.

APEJ will be Largest Market for Skin Lightening Products during 2017 to 2022

Traditional association of beauty with light skin tones is a major influencing factor for growth of the skin lightening products in APEJ, particularly in India and China. Changing lifestyles, and rapid urbanization, along with increasing buying power of people have further led APEJ to be the largest market for skin lightening products over the forecast period. In addition, the skin lightening products market is projected to reflect the highest CAGR in APEJ through 2022, followed by Middle East & Africa and North America.

By nature, although conventional skin lightening products will continue to be more preferred among consumers, organic skin lightening products are expected to witness a tremendous expansion in sales through 2022. Harmful side-effects of synthetic ingredients in conventional skin lightening products have led consumers towards adoption of products with sustainably-sourced ingredients, which are ethically harvested without using pesticides. This growing demand for organic skin lightening products has compelled companies to make investments in green chemistry for manufacturing their products, which in turn would result into advancements in product formulations.

Creams & Lotions to Remain Highly Sought-after among Products in Global Skin Lightening Products Market

Creams & lotions are expected to remain highly sought-after among products, with sales projected to account for nearly half revenue share of the market during the forecast period. Sales of face masks will exhibit the highest CAGR in the market, to surpass revenues worth US$ 2,500 Mn by 2022-end. Scrubs are anticipated to be the least lucrative product in the global skin lightening products market during 2017 to 2022.

On the basis of sales channel, modern trade will account for the largest market revenue share in 2017, and is further estimated to gain an uptick in its market share by 2022-end. Drugstores will also remain lucrative among sales channels for skin lightening products, although projected to expand at a relatively lower CAGR through 2022.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.factmr.com/report/309/skin-lightening-products-market

Competition Tracking

Companies profiled in Fact.MR’s report on the global skin lightening products market include L’Oréal S.A., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever plc, Beiersdorf AG, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., Avon Products, Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc., Kao Corporation, Emami Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., and Johnson & Johnson.

Check Discount @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=D&rep_id=309

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/