At Balkan Adventure, we know you’ve got things you’d love to do, places you’d love to see, cultures you’d love to jump into and adventures to experience and remember forever. We’re here to help you do them, not just dream about them. Finally, you should know we treat local people with respect and fairness. This pays back by the vessel load because well cared for residents let you get quicker to their culture, their people & their nature.

Which is good for them and good for you. In addition, if you love, when you book your trip we’ll pay for a day trip for a disadvantaged child from a developing country to a Game Park, mountain or museum etc. We call this responsible tourism. Join us as we tour the Balkans and discover the very best on offer – from historically charged capitals to the sun-soaked Dalmatian Coast and so much more in between. Keep an eye out for traveler favorites such as picture-perfect holidays and romantic Budapest, as well as other less-known sanctuaries. We also offer One Day Tour Balkan.

We realize that everyone’s different – which is why our trips offer loads of free time to play, discover and channel your inner explorer. Our one-of-a-kind included and optional activities in both iconic hotspots and off-the-beaten track places mean there’s never a dull moment on your trip of a lifetime.

We are committed to providing unique tour itineraries where you will discover the essence of a new culture at its home. Our experts have travelled to all corners of the globe to search out the best routes and destinations to minimize time spent travelling, so you simply get to enjoy the trip. We know that it is small exclusive touches such as these that are what adds up to an amazing trip! We also recognized as Kosovo Tour Operators.

Contact:

Balkan Natural Adventure

Edit Durham 5

Pejë

Phone: +386 49 661 105

Email: Virtyt@Bnadventure.Com

Website: http://bnadventure.com/