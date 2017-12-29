In this report, the United States Engine Covers Market 2017 is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Engine Covers in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Engine Covers market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Engine Covers sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd

Luxfer Group

Altrust Precision Tooling Co

Shanghai Ruier Industrial Co

Fucheng Group

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Composites

Metals

Thermoplastics

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Table of Contents

United States Engine Covers Market Report 2017

1 Engine Covers Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Engine Covers

1.2 Classification of Engine Covers by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Engine Covers Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Engine Covers Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Composites

1.2.4 Metals

1.2.5 Thermoplastics

1.2.6 Others

1.3 United States Engine Covers Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Engine Covers Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 United States Engine Covers Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Engine Covers Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 The West Engine Covers Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Southwest Engine Covers Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Engine Covers Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 New England Engine Covers Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 The South Engine Covers Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 The Midwest Engine Covers Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Engine Covers (2012-2022)

1.5.1 United States Engine Covers Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States Engine Covers Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 United States Engine Covers Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Engine Covers Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States Engine Covers Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States Engine Covers Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Engine Covers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Engine Covers Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Engine Covers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Engine Covers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Engine Covers Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 United States Engine Covers Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Engine Covers Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Engine Covers Price by Region (2012-2017)

4 United States Engine Covers Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.1 United States Engine Covers Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.2 United States Engine Covers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

4.3 United States Engine Covers Price by Type (2012-2017)

4.4 United States Engine Covers Sales Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017)

5 United States Engine Covers Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2017)

5.1 United States Engine Covers Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Engine Covers Sales Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6 United States Engine Covers Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 Engine Covers Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd Engine Covers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 Luxfer Group

6.2.2 Engine Covers Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 Luxfer Group Engine Covers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 Altrust Precision Tooling Co

6.3.2 Engine Covers Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

6.3.3 Altrust Precision Tooling Co Engine Covers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.4 Shanghai Ruier Industrial Co

6.4.2 Engine Covers Product Category, Application and Specification

6.4.2.1 Product A

6.4.2.2 Product B

6.4.3 Shanghai Ruier Industrial Co Engine Covers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.5 Fucheng Group

6.5.2 Engine Covers Product Category, Application and Specification

6.5.2.1 Product A

6.5.2.2 Product B

6.5.3 Fucheng Group Engine Covers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

…

7 Engine Covers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Engine Covers Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Engine Covers

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

8.1 Engine Covers Industrial Chain Analysis

8.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

8.3 Raw Materials Sources of Engine Covers Major Manufacturers in 2016

8.4 Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

9.2 Market Positioning

9.2.1 Pricing Strategy

9.2.2 Brand Strategy

9.2.3 Target Client

9.3 Distributors/Traders List

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

10.1 Technology Progress/Risk

10.1.1 Substitutes Threat

10.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

10.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

10.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

11 United States Engine Covers Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2017-2022)

11.1 United States Engine Covers Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

11.2 United States Engine Covers Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

11.3 United States Engine Covers Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

11.4 United States Engine Covers Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

