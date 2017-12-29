Main features of mhardware’s panic device

M Hardware was established in 2009 and it is certified as Venture Company (The first certified in 2014) with specialists in Door hardware with many years of accumulated technology. We have continuously kept on developing and with “customer comes first” as our company philosophy .We will keep on doing our best to become a closer and reliable company through continuous development technology and opening ears to customers. We have been developing diverse products to enter domestic and foreign markets since 2009.

By expressing the characteristics of Smart door-lock that is rotated only when the locking device is accurately fitted to the character O that implies the satisfaction, it contains the customer satisfaction by presenting the highest quality of product to consumers. In addition, the circle with the shield shape displays the implication of bodyguard and guardian to keep the families of customers safely and reliably and this is the commitment of the company to place best effort for advancement to display only the product that satisfies the consumers to the fullest to the market through the circle to rotate unlimited fashion.

The image used for the symbol has the feeling of speech bubble to product the optimal quality by ceaselessly communicate with the customers by meeting the trend and it intends to contain the implied feeling like the images of key along with the joy and happiness of opening the door through the note symbol in the circle. The orange color is used to express the happy and harmonized home space in a way of expressing the corporate image with the priority in the health and happiness of customer and the door lock that provides security to the families.

Panic Device

5000 Device (#5000-36)

Features

• For doors: (1 3/4standard. Also usable on 1 3/5 to 2′ thick doors. (Specify when other than 1 3/5hick). Door wits from 30′ ~ 48′

• Stile: 4 1/2′ minimum stile

• Mounting: Furnished standard with Wood & machine Screws and SNB’s

• Covers: Zinc or Stainless Steel

• Chassis: Steel or stainless steel

• Rajl assembly: Steel or stainless steel

• End cap: Steel or stainless steel

• Hand: Non Handed, trim reversible

• Latch bolt: Stainless steel 3/4’throw

• Dead latch bolt: stainless steel 3/5’

• Cylinder: Brass, rim-type,5-pin, 2 keys,

• Strike: 5/3’ Stop plus shim for ½’ stop

• Dogging feature: ALLEN-Key. (NOT permitted on Fire Rated Model).

• Mullion: Removable Mullion &Fire Exit Mullion,

• U.l.listed : For “Panic Hardware” and Fire Rated Model 3 Hour for uses on doors up to38*86”

• ANSI standard : ANSI156.3-the 5000series is built to conform to this standard

Do you want buy home security door lock system? Contact M Hardware, one of the leading Residential lock in Korea offers best door locks for both commercial and residential purpose.