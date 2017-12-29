MarketResearchReports.biz announces the availability of a report on the evolving market of “Magnetometer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025”

Global Magnetometer Market: Overview

The Magnetometer Market report provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a key role in Magnetometer market growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the Magnetometer market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn), across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global Magnetometer Market: Scope of Study

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every geographic region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the Magnetometer market. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies adopted by key players present in the market. Product definition and introduction chapter helps in understanding different technologies of energy storage systems along with their applications which are included in the report.

Global Magnetometer Market: Key Segments

The report segments global magnetometer market on the basis of technology, product type, application, form factor and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into scalar magnetometer, vector magnetometer. The market on the basis of product type is segmented into single axis, 3 – axis, 3 dimensional. On the basis of application magnetometer market is further split into surveyors, energy, health care monitoring, pipe line monitoring, natural calamities research & monitoring, industrial defense & aeronautics, consumer electronics. Furthermore, Form Factor segment is sub segmented into fixed, portable. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the magnetometer market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the magnetometer market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive magnetometer market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the porter’s five forces and value chain along with the current market dynamics affecting the magnetometer market growth.

Global Magnetometer Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of country, North American market is divided into The U.S., Canada and Rest of North America. Similarly, Europe market is divided into Germany U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa covers the G.C.C., South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America. This report provides all the essential information required to understand the magnetometer market and its growth factors. Also, the report provides insights related to the opportunity analysis according to the various geographical regions mentioned above. These opportunity analysis are directly or indirectly influencing the magnetometer market. Furthermore, porter’s five forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the magnetometer market. This report also provides the ecosystem analysis for the energy storage systems which explains the participants of the value chain.

Companies Mention in Report

Bartington Instruments Ltd, Cryogenic Limited, GEM Technologies, Geometrics, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Foerster Holding GmbH, Lake Shore Cryotronics, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Scintrex Limited, Marine Magnetics Corp., Tristan Technologies, Inc., and VectorNav Technologies are some of the major players operating within the global magnetometer market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The magnetometer market is segmented as below.

Magnetometer Market

By Technology

Scalar Magnetometer

Proton Precession Magnetometer

Over Hauser Effect Magnetometer

Ionized Gas Magnetometer

Vector Magnetometer

Fluxgate Magnetometer

SQUID Magnetometer

Search-coil Magnetometer

Rotating Coil Magnetometer

Magneto Resistive Magnetometer

By Product Type

Single Axis

3 – Axis

3 Dimensional

By Application

Surveyors

Geographical

Archeological

Energy

Coal exploration

Oil and gas exploration

Mineral Exploration

Health Care Monitoring

Pipe line monitoring

Natural Calamities

Research and Monitoring

Industrial

Defense and Aeronautics

Consumer Electronics

By Form Factor

Fixed

Portable

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

