Global Synthetic Paper Market, Market Size, Share, Intelligence, Company Profiles, Trends, Strategy, Market Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

MARKET INSIGHTS:

Synthetic Paper Market is predicted to grow at the CAGR of 6.8% during 2016-2021. Synthetic papers are widely adopted due to their significant printing ability, durability and resistance to oil, water, grease and other chemical. They have quick drying time and significant resistance to moisture and whether with high opacity and efficiency. Synthetic papers are widely adopted due to environmental concerns and eco-friendly attributes. They are made without any wood fibers and avoids cutting of trees and performs better than the conventional papers. It differs from plastic film in printing characteristics, and it differs from traditional paper due to the lack of wood fibers. They are widely adopted by manufacturers and distributors for any type of plastic film that will accept offset printing other than generic polystyrenes or PVC films.

Global Synthetic industry is growing at a modest rate due to adoption of Synthetic papers over conventional papers. Favorable Government policies and regulations are boosting the market growth of Synthetic papers. China, UK & US have already shown inclination towards environmental friendly products. Environmental friendly synthetic papers are also durable and has huge demand from tag & label industries. Synthetic papers do have paper like qualities, however, they are more durable and able to handle applications better than a paper. It is a product that doesn’t need to be laminated to enhance durability and safeguard from whether.

The Global Synthetic Paper Market is segmented on the basis of application, type and region. Global Synthetic Paper by application such as label and non-label synthetic paper industry has significant scope in North America and Europe due to a shift from adoption of conventional papers to synthetic paper. Global Synthetic Paper Market by type which includes High density polyethylene synthetic paper, Biaxially oriented polyethylene and other synthetic paper market have considerable demand in developed & emerging economies. The report also includes detailed Market Overview, Market Determinants, Company Profiling, Sector Analysis, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Patent Analysis, Strategic Recommendations, Key Company Analysis, GAP Analysis, Key Findings, Market Estimations, Market Insights, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

North America has the highest contribution to Global Synthetic Paper followed by Europe. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are the most emerging economies and expected to create huge opportunity for Global Synthetic Paper Industry. APAC region is considered to be lucrative due to low-cost manufacturing, cheap labor and improved infrastructure. Developed economies such as US, UK and other EU nations have favorable government policies and environmental concerns which are driving the global synthetic paper market.

Competitive Insights:

Global Synthetic Paper Market Key players include: Agfa-Gevaert N.V., American Profol, Arjobex Sas, Azbil Corporation, China Leowong Industry Co. Ltd, Etec Creation Co. Ltd, FSPG Hi-Tech Co. Ltd, Haiyan Huada Ink Chemical Co. Ltd, Hop Industries Corporation, MDV Papier- Und Kunststoffveredelung Gmbh, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Ningbo Huikai Stationary Co. Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc, Relyco Sales, Inc, S.B. Enterprises, Seiko Epson Corporation, Shenzhen Faxin Zhongxin Stickiness Co. Ltd, Supreme Development Company, Transilwrap, Yupo Corporation. Product launch, R&D, Partnership and Collaboration are the key winning strategies adopted by synthetic paper players across the globe.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global Synthetic Paper Market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Global Synthetic Paper Market by type includes High density polyethylene synthetic paper, Biaxially oriented polyethylene and other synthetic paper market. Global Synthetic Paper Market by application includes label and non-label synthetic paper synthetic paper market. The report includes following segments and sub-segments:

