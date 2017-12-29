(Global Polylactic Acid Market, PLA Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021)

POLYLACTIC ACID (PLA) MARKET INSIGHT:

The Polylactic Acid market is expected to grow at CAGR of 18.5% from 2016 to 2021. Environmental concerns, Government policies, and unstable crude price are motivating the market. Packaging is the largest segment of PLA and expected to be the largest segment in the year 2021 however construction material is an emerging market and growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2016 to 2021. High demand from PLA 3D printing Filaments is driving the construction material segment. Availability of raw material is another motivator for the polylactic acid market. PLA is being produced from sugarcane, corn and cassava and also can be produced from waste materials such as beetroot pulp, agriculture waste and other food waste.

polylactic acid market is application market segmented in seven major categories which are Packaging, Construction Material, Catering & Tableware, Agriculture Material, Consumer Goods, Electronic Material and Automobile. The market also segmented on the basis of geographies and raw material. North America (U.S.A. and Canada), Europe (Western Europe and rest of Europe), APAC (India, China and Japan) are major geographies which included in this report. North America is the largest consumer market for the PLA, however, APAC is the fastest growing market of PLA with CAGR of xx% from 2016 to 2021.

The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on Market Overview, Key Findings, Strategic Recommendations, Market Estimations, Market Determinants, Sector Analysis, Key Company Analysis, Market Insights, Company Profiling, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market. Key Companies Which Are Profiled in the Report are Basf Se, Cereplast, Dow Chemicals, Natureworks Llc, Solegear, Sulzer Ltd, Synbra Holding Bv, ThyssenKrupp And Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co. Ltd.

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global PLA market

• In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global PLA market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global PLA market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Market segments included in the report:

Global PLA application market research and analysis

Packaging market research and analysis

Construction material market research and analysis

Catering and tableware market research and analysis

Agriculture material market research and analysis

Consumer goods market research and analysis

Global electronic material market research and analysis

Automobile market research and analysis

Other market research and analysis

Market by raw material

Corn-based PLA market research and analysis

Sugar based PLA market research and analysis

Cassava-based PLA market research and analysis

Other raw material based PLA market research and analysis

REGIONAL ANALYSIS:

North American PLA market research and analysis

United states market research and analysis

Canada market research and analysis

European PLA market research and analysis

U.K. market research and analysis

France market research and analysis

Germany market research and analysis

Roe market research and analysis

Asia pacific PLA market research and analysis

India market research and analysis

China market research and analysis

Japan market research and analysis

ROAPAC market research and analysis

Rest of the world PLA market research and analysis

