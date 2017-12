MarketResearchReports.biz announces the availability of a report on the evolving market of “Air Cargo Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025 ”

Global Air Cargo Market: Snapshot

The air cargo market report provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and services playing a key role in air cargo market growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the air cargo market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn), across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every geographic region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the air cargo market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market. Market definition and introduction chapter helps in understanding different trends and services of air cargo along with their types and services which are included in the report.

Global Air Cargo Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global air cargo market on the basis of type into air freight, and air mail. The market is further segmented into express and regular by services. By end-use, the market has been classified into consumer electronics, retail, third party logistics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals & healthcare and others. By destination, the market has been segmented into domestic, and International. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the air cargo market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

Global Air Cargo Market: Regional Segmentation

On the basis of country, North American market is divided into The U.S., Canada and Mexico. Similarly, Europe market is divided into Germany U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa covers the G.C.C., South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil, and Rest of South America. This report provides all the essential information required to understand the air cargo and its types and services. Also, the report provides insights related to the services and different end-users according to the various geographical regions mentioned above. These policies and regulations are directly or indirectly influencing the air cargo market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the air cargo market. This report also provides the value chain analysis for the air cargo which explains the participants of the value chain.

Global Air Cargo Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the air cargo market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive air cargo market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the air cargo market’s growth.

Cathay Pacific Cargo, FedEx Express, UPS Airlines, DHL Aviation, Korean Air Caro, Lufthansa Cargo, China Airlines Cargo, Singapore Airlines Cargo, Emirates SkyCargo, Cargolux are some of the major players operating within the global air cargo market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Air Cargo Market

By Component

Air Freight

Air Mail

By service

Express

Regular

By End-user

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Third Party Logistics

Food and beverages

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare

Others

By Destination

Domestic

International

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary : Global Air Cargo Market Size

4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunity

4.2. Key Market Indicator

4.3. Air Cargo Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2015 – 2025

4.3.1. Market Revenue Projections, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

4.4. Global Air Freight Tonne Kilometers Analysis

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. Market Outlook

5. Global Air Cargo Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Type

5.1. Introduction & Definition

5.2. Key Trends

5.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Type, 2015-2025

5.3.1. Air Freight

5.3.2. Air Mail

5.4. Type Comparison Matrix

5.5. Market Attractiveness By Type

6. Global Air Cargo Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Service

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Trends

6.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Service, 2015-2025

6.3.1. Express

6.3.2. Regular

6.4. Service Comparison Matrix

6.5. Market Attractiveness By Service

