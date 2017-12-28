The Report Asia-Pacific Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

The publication has considered two types of classifications, i.e. type and applications, so as to analyze extensively the major areas of the Asia Pacific assistive technologies for visual impairment market. By type, the analysts have categorized the market into braille displays, magnifiers and note takers. By application, the market has been segmented into blind school, enterprises and social organizations, disabled persons federations and hospital, and others. Geographically, the market considers China, Japan, Korea, India, Taiwan, South East Asia, and Australia.

The market, however, is not devoid of challenges. These challenges come in the form of technological risk, economical ups and downs, threat of the substitutes, and intense competition from the rival companies. However, there is adequate scope too in the market of the said region.

Any adaptive service or device or service that helps a student with a disability to enhance his or her achievement, independence or participation, may be called an assistive technology (AT). Such a technology helps students who are visually impaired to improve their access to general curriculum and enhance their academic performance. It is equally important to be considerate when it comes to decide as to what technologies, tools, and devices, would be suitable to meet the student’s unique and individual needs of learning. AT devices, however, should not give the students an unfair advantage, rather should give them with the strength and independence to compete equally and effectively with their peers.

Future technological trends, entry of new players, differences in services and products, rate of market concentration, and competitive trend and status are the chief factors that have been explained by the authors. Some of the important companies that are operating in the industry and are studied in the publication are Freedom Scientific, Nippon Telesoft, Papenmeier, TQM, Humanware, BAUM Retec, and Amedia amongst many others.

