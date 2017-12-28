Global Fertilizers Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Fertilizers Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021
Global Fertilizers Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.9% from 2016 to 2021. Nitrogen based growth fertilizers are high in demand and growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2016-2021. Population growth and high demand of food products is a driver of agrochemicals. Environmental and health concern such as soil pollution, water pollutions and toxins are restrain in the market. Organic farming is another market restraint for the fertilizer Industry.
The Global fertilizers market is segmented in three broad category nitrogen, phosphate and potash based fertilizers. These three segments further divided in various sub segments. North America (U.S.A. and Canada), Europe (Western Europe and rest of Europe), APAC (India, China and Japan) are major geographies which included in this report. APAC is largest consumer market and also growing at higher CAGR than other geographies. Demand of fertilizers is increasing in developing economies.
Competitive landscape incudes market share analysis, Key company Analysis, Key strategies and corporate profiling. Companies profiled in the report are ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.Agrium, Inc, Belaruskali, Bunge, Ltd, Cf Industries, Inc, Coromandel International Ltd, Fmc Corporation, Icl Fertilizers, Iffco, Jsc Acron, K+S Ag, National Fertilizers Ltd., Ocp Group, Orascom Construction Industries (Oci), Potashcorp, Qatar Fertiliser Co., Ltd. (Qafco), Safco, Sipcamadvan, Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S.A. (Sqm), The Mosaic Company, United Phosphorus, Ltd. (Upl), Uralkali, And Yara International Asa
Full report of Global Fertilizers Market is available at:
MARKET SEGMENTS INCLUDED IN THE REPORT:
Global nitrogen fertilizers market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Ammonia market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Ammonium sulphate market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Ammonium nitrate market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Calcium ammonium nitrate market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Urea market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Calcium nitrate market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Sodium nitrate market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Other nitrogen fertilizers market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Global phosphate fertilizers market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Single superphosphate market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Triple superphosphate market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Diammonium phosphate market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Monoammonium phosphate market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Ground rock phosphate market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Other phosphate fertilizers market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Global potash fertilizers market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Potassium nitrate market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Potassium chloride market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Potassium sulfate market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Other potash fertilizers market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Regional analysis
North American market research and analysis, 2015-2021
United states market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Canada market research and analysis, 2015-2021
European market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Western Europe market research and analysis, 2015-2021
RoE market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Asia Pacific market research and analysis, 2015-2021
India market research and analysis, 2015-2021
China market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Japan market research and analysis, 2015-2021
RoAPAC market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Rest of the world market research and analysis, 2015-2021
OMR REPORT COVERS:
Research Methodology
Market Overview
Historical data
Current Market trends
Regulations
Market Determinant
Parent Market Analysis
Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
Geographic Analysis
Company Profiling
Revenue forecasts
CORPORATE OFFICE
Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd
116, Shagun Arcade
Indore, Madhya Pradesh
India- 452010
Email: info@omrglobal.com
Phone No. +91 7314958007
Mobile No.+91 7803040404
Recent Comments