Polycrystalline silicon, also known as polysilicon or poly-Si, polysilicon is the purest form of silicon and the second most common element available in nature. It is a material consisting of small silicon crystals, which differ from monocrystalline silicon used for electronics and solar cells, and amorphous silicon used for thin film devices and solar cells. It is used as raw material in most applications of solar energy. The processing of polysilicon is the initial stage in the production of solar photovoltaic equipment based on silicon. In addition to using in the photovoltaic market, polysilicon is also widely used in the semiconductor market.

The production of polysilicon is an energy-intensive process. Polysilicon is produced from silicon from a metallurgical grade by chemical purification, known as the Siemens process. This process involves the distillation of volatile silicon compounds and their decomposition into silicon at elevated temperatures. A new alternative purification method has been developed called fluidized bed reactor.

Polysilicon can be segmented into three divisions by purity grade: Electronic Grade, Medium Grade, and Upgraded Metallurgical Grade. The market is divided into two segments by end user types: PV Market and Semiconductor Market. For solar cell applications, polycrystalline silicon is a material for the manufacture of crystalline silicon solar cells that use single crystal or multicrystalline silicon for substrates. For semiconductor applications, polysilicon is converted to monocrystalline silicon, and then to a single crystal plate, and then to integrated circuits that are integrated into electronic components.

The global polysilicon market is expected to grow in future due to rise in solar cell market, growing semiconductor market and improving economic conditions. Key trends of this market include technological upgradation, rising distributed solar capacity, decreasing production cost and strong downstream demand. However, there are some factors which can hinder the growth of polysilicon market which includes high entry barriers, heavy capital requirement and over capacity.

The report “Global Polysilicon Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering China region along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including Wacker Chemie AG, GCL Poly Energy, OCI and REC Silicon.

