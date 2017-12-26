According to a new report Global Smart Materials Market, published by KBV research, the Global Smart Materials Market size is expected to reach $73.9 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 13% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Actuators & Motors Smart Materials Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 10.7 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Transducers Smart Materials Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Sensors Smart Materials Market.
The Piezoelectric Materials market holds the largest market share in Global Smart Materials Market by Products in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 11.7 % during the forecast period. The Magnetostrictive Materials market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Electrostrictive Materials market would attain market value of $9,797.5 million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Smart Materials Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of CeramTec, Kyocera Corporation, LORD Corporation, Ametek Corporation (Fine Tubes Ltd.), TDK Corporation, Smart Material Corporation, CTS Corporation (Noliac A/S), APC International, Ltd., Piezo Kinetics, Inc., and Harris Corporation.
Global Smart Materials Market Size Segmentation
By Application
Actuators & Motors
Transducers
Sensors
Structural Materials
Others
By Products
Piezoelectric Materials
Shape Memory Materials
Phase Change Materials
Magnetostrictive Materials
Electrochromic Materials
Electrostrictive Materials
Others
By Geography
North America Smart Materials Market Size
US Smart Materials Market Size
Canada Smart Materials Market Size
Mexico Smart Materials Market Size
Rest of North America Smart Materials Market Size
Europe Smart Materials Market
Germany Smart Materials Market
UK Smart Materials Market
France Smart Materials Market
Russia Smart Materials Market
Spain Smart Materials Market
Italy Smart Materials Market
Rest of Europe Smart Materials Market
Asia Pacific Smart Materials Market
China Smart Materials Market
Japan Smart Materials Market
India Smart Materials Market
South Korea Smart Materials Market
Singapore Smart Materials Market
Malaysia Smart Materials Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Materials Market
LAMEA Smart Materials Market
Brazil Smart Materials Market
Argentina Smart Materials Market
UAE Smart Materials Market
Saudi Arabia Smart Materials Market
South Africa Smart Materials Market
Nigeria Smart Materials Market
Rest of LAMEA Smart Materials Market
Companies Profiled
CeramTec
Kyocera Corporation
LORD Corporation
Ametek Corporation (Fine Tubes Ltd.)
TDK Corporation
Smart Material Corporation
CTS Corporation (Noliac A/S)
APC International, Ltd.
Piezo Kinetics, Inc.
Harris Corporation
