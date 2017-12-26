“The Report EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Pool Cleaners Market 2017 Forecast to 2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

A pool cleaner is a vacuum cleaner intended to collect debris and sediment from swimming pools with minimal human intervention. It is one of several types of swimming pool vacuum cleaners. Other major types are battery-powered or manually powered wands effective only for very small pools, kiddie or wading pools and small spas and hot tubs, and battery-powered, handheld/extended reach pool and spa vacuums. The latter are powered by rechargeable batteries and can be hand held attached to a telescopic pole used for extended reach. These are used for small to medium-sized pools, larger spas, and to spot clean larger pools. The name ”creepy-crawly” derives from the vacuum’s webbed-nozzle crawling creepily through the underwater mist as well as for its creepy suction noise. ”Creepy crawly” originally referred to strange creatures that crawl on the bottom of the ocean, as the webbed nozzle of the vacuum slightly resembles an octopus in both appearance and suction ability. There are 3 types of automatic pool cleaners you can choose from: suction-side, pressure-side, and robotic.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Pool Cleaners in EMEA market, covering Europe, Middle East and Africa, This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Zodiac

Maytronics

Pentair

Hayward

Fluidra

IRobot

Desjoyaux

WaterCo

SmartPool.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Turkey)

Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran)

Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Robotic Pool Cleaner

Suction Pool Cleaner

Pressure Pool Cleaner

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Pools

Residential Pools

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the EMEA Pool Cleaners market.

Chapter 1, to describe Pool Cleaners Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Pool Cleaners, with sales, revenue, and price of Pool Cleaners, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the EMEA market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Pool Cleaners, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, to analyze the market by regions, manufacturers, type and application, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 10, Pool Cleaners market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 11, 12 and 13, to describe Pool Cleaners research findings and conclusion, sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pool Cleaners Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Robotic Pool Cleaner

1.2.2 Suction Pool Cleaner

1.2.3 Pressure Pool Cleaner

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial Pools

1.3.2 Residential Pools

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Turkey)

1.4.1.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.4 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.5 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.6 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran)

1.4.2.1 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 UAE Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 Israel Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Iran Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria)

1.4.3.1 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 Algeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Zodiac

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Pool Cleaners Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Zodiac Pool Cleaners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Maytronics

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Pool Cleaners Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Maytronics Pool Cleaners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Pentair

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Pool Cleaners Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Pentair Pool Cleaners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Hayward

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Pool Cleaners Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Hayward Pool Cleaners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Fluidra

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Pool Cleaners Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Fluidra Pool Cleaners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 IRobot

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Pool Cleaners Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 IRobot Pool Cleaners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Desjoyaux

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Pool Cleaners Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Desjoyaux Pool Cleaners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 WaterCo

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Pool Cleaners Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 WaterCo Pool Cleaners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 SmartPool.

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Pool Cleaners Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Type 1

2.9.2.2 Type 2

2.9.3 SmartPool. Pool Cleaners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 EMEA Pool Cleaners Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 EMEA Pool Cleaners Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.2 EMEA Pool Cleaners Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.3 EMEA Pool Cleaners Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Pool Cleaners Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 5 Pool Cleaners Manufacturer Market Share

