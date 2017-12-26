ERS recently published a report on “2017-2022 Private Storage Cloud Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications”

Introduction

This report studies the Private Storage Cloud market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Private Storage Cloud market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Private Storage Cloud market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Private Storage Cloud. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Private Storage Cloud in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States Private Storage Cloud market, including Elephantdrive, Dropbox, Amazon, IBM, Apple, GoogleDrive, Microsoft Skydrive, HP Enterprise, Crashplan, Internap, SugarSync, Livedrive, Pcloud, Ropbox, Barracuda, Carbonite, SugarSync, Synplicity, Softlayer

The On the basis of product, the Private Storage Cloud market is primarily split into

Nutanix

PC Private Cloud Storage

NAS Private Cloud Storage

WIFI Mobile Private Cloud Storage

Intelligent Routing Private Storage

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Enterprise

Government

Personal

School

Table of Contents

2017-2022 Private Storage Cloud Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Private Storage Cloud Market Overview

2.1 Private Storage Cloud Product Overview

2.2 Private Storage Cloud Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Nutanix

2.2.2 PC Private Cloud Storage

2.2.3 NAS Private Cloud Storage

2.2.4 WIFI Mobile Private Cloud Storage

2.3 Global Private Storage Cloud Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Private Storage Cloud Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.3.2 Global Private Storage Cloud Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)

2.3.3 Global Private Storage Cloud Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)

2.3.4 Global Private Storage Cloud Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Private Storage Cloud Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Private Storage Cloud Sales (K Units) and Growth by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.4.2 United States Private Storage Cloud Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)

2.4.3 United States Private Storage Cloud Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)

2.4.4 United States Private Storage Cloud Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)

8 Private Storage Cloud Manufacturing Cost, Industrial Chain and Downstream Buyers

8.1 Private Storage Cloud Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Private Storage Cloud Industrial Chain Analysis

8.4 Downstream Buyers in United States

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors and Market Effect Factors

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

9.2 Distributors in Untied States

9.3 Market Effect Factors Analysis

9.3.1 Economic/Political Environmental Change

9.3.2 Downstream Demand Change

9.3.3 Technology Progress in Related Industry

9.3.4 Substitutes Threat

10 Global Private Storage Cloud Market Forecast

10.1 Global Private Storage Cloud Sales, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

10.1.1 Global Private Storage Cloud Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.1.2 Global Private Storage Cloud Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.2 United States Private Storage Cloud Market Forecast

10.1.1 United States Private Storage Cloud Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.2.2 United States Private Storage Cloud Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.3 Global Private Storage Cloud Forecast by Regions

10.3.1 North America Private Storage Cloud Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Europe Private Storage Cloud Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.3.3 Asia-Pacific Private Storage Cloud Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.3.4 South America Private Storage Cloud Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.3.5 Middle East and Africa Private Storage Cloud Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.4 Private Storage Cloud Forecast by Type

10.4.1 Global Private Storage Cloud Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

10.4.2 United States Private Storage Cloud Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

10.5 Private Storage Cloud Forecast by Application

10.5.1 Global Private Storage Cloud Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

10.5.2 United States Private Storage Cloud Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

