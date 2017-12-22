“The Report Global Diagnostic Electrophysiology Devices Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Diagnostic Electrophysiology Devices

Diagnostic EP devices are used for the diagnosis of cardiac abnormalities. These devices are used for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Diagnostic EP devices are one of the fastest growing segments in the global medical devices market. X-ray systems, ECG devices, and diagnostic EP catheters generate a significant proportion of the revenue for the global diagnostic EP devices market. The growing incidence of CVDs such as cardiac arrhythmia drives the growth of the market.

Technavios analysts forecast the global diagnostic electrophysiology devices market to grow at a CAGR of 7.06% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global diagnostic electrophysiology devices market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Diagnostic Electrophysiology Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Boston Scientific

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

St. Jude Medical

Other prominent vendors

Atrium Medical

Beijing Demax Medical Technology

Biosense Webster

BIOTRONIK

MicroPort Scientific

Millar

Siemens Healthineers

Spacelabs Healthcare

Sterlimed

SUZUKEN

Tyche MedTech

Vimecon

Welch Allyn

Market driver

Increasing adoption of portable EP systems

Market challenge

High cost of ablation procedures

Market trend

Use of mobile ECG monitoring systems

