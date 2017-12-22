According to a new report Global Network Optimization Services Market, published by KBV research, the Global Network Optimization Services Market size is expected to reach $9.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 13.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Professional market holds the largest market share in Global Network Optimization Services Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Managed Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.9% during (2017 – 2023).
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Data Center Network Optimization Services Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023;, growing at a CAGR of 11.3 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Local Network Optimization Services Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global WAN Network Optimization Services Market.
The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Network Optimization Services Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 11.7 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market would garner market value of $1,207.1 million by 2023. Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 14.4% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/network-optimization-services-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Network Optimization Services Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Citrix Systems, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Array Networks Inc., NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.,InfoVista, SolarWinds, Inc., and Riverbed Technology.
Global Network Optimization Services Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Professional Services
Managed Services
By Application
Data Center Optimization
Local Network Optimization
WAN Optimization
RAN Optimization
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-Premise
By Vertical
BFSI
Government
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecom & IT
Transportation & Logistics
Others
By Geography
North America Network Optimization Services Market Size
US Network Optimization Services Market Size
Canada Network Optimization Services Market Size
Mexico Network Optimization Services Market Size
Rest of North America Network Optimization Services Market Size
Europe Network Optimization Services Market
Germany Network Optimization Services Market
UK Network Optimization Services Market
France Network Optimization Services Market
Russia Network Optimization Services Market
Spain Network Optimization Services Market
Italy Network Optimization Services Market
Rest of Europe Network Optimization Services Market
Asia Pacific Network Optimization Services Market
China Network Optimization Services Market
Japan Network Optimization Services Market
India Network Optimization Services Market
South Korea Network Optimization Services Market
Singapore Network Optimization Services Market
Malaysia Network Optimization Services Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Network Optimization Services Market
LAMEA Network Optimization Services Market
Brazil Network Optimization Services Market
Argentina Network Optimization Services Market
UAE Network Optimization Services Market
Saudi Arabia Network Optimization Services Market
South Africa Network Optimization Services Market
Nigeria Network Optimization Services Market
Rest of LAMEA Network Optimization Services Market
Companies Profiled
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Nokia Corporation
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Citrix Systems, Inc.
ZTE Corporation
Array Networks Inc.
NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.
InfoVista
SolarWinds, Inc.
Riverbed Technology
