Bioresorbable polymers are a category of biopolymers, which are biodegradable polymers that are produced naturally or synthetically. Biopolymers are renewable, sustainable, biodegradable, non-toxic, non-immunogenic, non-thrombogenic, and non-carcinogenic. The Key application segments for the biopolymers are coatings, plastics, oil industry, biomedical, pharmaceutical, and automotive.

Technavios analysts forecast the global bioresorbable polymers market to grow at a CAGR of 13.71% during the period 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

Key vendors

Corbion

Evonik Industries

Foster Corporation

KLS Martin

Poly-Med

Other prominent vendors

Sigma-Aldrich

Mar-Lee Companies

LACTEL Absorbable Polymers

DSM

PCAS

Galatea Surgical

Edge Design Services

Degradable Solutions

Amplitude Systmes

MAST Biosurgery

Market driver

Increasing ageing demographic

Market challenge

High cost of manufacturing and maintaining inventory quality

Market trend

Growing medical tourism

