After-work parties are the best time to relax and catch up with friends. To ensure that you enjoy your weekday evenings like never-before, Hard Rock Cafe in association with Artist Aloud presents – ‘Arise’. It will be a night to revel in “extended happy hours” and enjoy some Indie-Rock music.

The band, Lost Icons, is based out of Delhi and is known for their energetic live performances and aggressive music; the band will rock the audience with their stellar performances. So, head straight to Hard Rock Cafe Gurugram to enjoy the live performance and some chilled drinks with your friends.

When: 26th December 2017

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Gurugram

Time: 8:30 pm to 11 pm

Entry: FREE ENTRY