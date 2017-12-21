Toyo signed Actress Divyanka Tripathi as brand ambassador.

Renowned Indian actress Divyanka Tripathi (Ishita) who works in the Hindi television industry and established herself as one of the most popular actresses in the industry becomes the Brand ambassador for Toyo.

Toyo a name in manufacturing women’s western wear like Tunics, T-shirts,Kurtis, fancy tops, Leggings, Plazos and Capris of new age fashion garments is all set to cater the requirements of fashion conscious clients spread across Delhi NCR, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Assam.

“I am really delighted to be a part of Toyo Brand, as a small town girl I am sure that the brand will do really well. Varied ranges of Krutis, Jeggings, Shirts, palazzos are amazing and surely give new wings to small town Fashion oriented people” said Divyanka Tripathi.

Mr. Manish Shanghvi and Mehul Shanghvi started Atlas Multitrade Pvt. Ltd Company with the Label TOYO 3 years back. Within span of 3 years time the Brand has made their presence in all over India. With the wide distributors Network company has a vision to Supply high-Quality Fashion Garments to the Indian Market at very affordable prices.”

Mr. Manish Shanghvi and Mehul Shanghvi said that our varied range is available in various eye-catching colors, designs and sizes & available at very reasonable prices. Quality is our major focus and we like to give Extra Value to our end customers.