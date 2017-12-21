Building Management Systems (BMS) or building automation systems (BAS) are computer based control systems installed in buildings, which monitor and control the building’s electrical and mechanical equipment such as security system, fire system, power system, lighting and ventilation. Building management systems consist of hardware and software. The software can be proprietary and is generally programmed in a hierarchical manner, using protocols such as Profibus and C-Bus. In modern times, building management systems also integrate through internet protocols such as Modbus, LonWorks, BACnet, XML, SOAP, and DeviceNet. Building management systems are commonly installed in large scale projects which have extensive electrical, HVAC, and mechanical systems. Close to 40% of a building’s energy usage is from systems that are linked to a building management system. In addition to internal systems, building management systems are also linked with access control such as access doors controlling and turnstiles that allow access and outlet to the building, and other security systems such as motion detectors and CCTV. Elevators and fire alarm systems are often linked with a building management system for monitoring purposes.

The global integrated building management systems market is segmented on the basis of solutions, end-user, and geography.On the basis of solutions, the market is segregated into hardware, software, and services. Hardware dominated the market segment for solutions in 2015 and is forecasted to experience a steady growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in buildings preferring integrated building management systems over individual building management systems (BMS). In addition, an integrated system replacing an unconnected system in existing buildings is also triggering market growth of this segment. On the basis of end-user, the global market is segregated into government buildings, residential buildings, and commercial buildings. Commercial buildings held the most dominant market share in 2015 and is forecasted to witness a steady growth rate over the forecast period owing to increase in demand among commercial buildings as it is easier to predict and manage potential issues by managers. Therefore, there is increased demand for adopting integrated building management systems in commercial buildings.

Major drivers of the global market for integrated building management systems include the amount of cost and energy savings among commercial end-users. In addition, degree of flexibility offered by integrated building management systems is another major reason driving the global market. High cost of switching from a traditional individual building management system is a major restraint hindering market growth. The upcoming trend of convergence of IoT and smart buildings is a major opportunity forthe global market for integrated building management systems.

Geographically, the global market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America held the most dominant share in the global market in 2015 and is forecasted to witness steady growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increased adoption of advanced technology in the region. In addition, more number of buildings integrating IBMS into their systems is a major reason for the dominant market share. Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the most rapid growing region in the global market for integrated building management systems.

Major players of the market include Cisco, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, United Technologies, Bosch Security, BuildingLogiX, Siemens, Bajaj Electricals, Jardine Engineering Corporation, MS Group, Oberix, AllGreenEcotech, Phoenix Energy Technologies, Alerton, Demont Engineering, Avanceon, and Building IQ.

