About Virtual Reality

Virtual reality (VR) is defined as a three-dimensional computer-generated environment. VR is implemented using a computer technology and a range of systems, including headsets and special gloves, that make the user a part of the virtual world. VR provides an immersive experience by connecting the user to the VR world. The user experiences a feeling of involvement, which is intelligently designed by experts. VR is a combination of hardware, software, and sensory synchronicity to achieve a sense of presence. VR has gained immense popularity worldwide because of the development of immersive films and 360-degree videos. VR systems allow a three-dimensional view of images.

Technavios analysts forecast the global virtual reality market to grow at a CAGR of 48.89% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global virtual reality market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Virtual Reality Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

VR market vendors

360 Labs

Netflix

Samsung Electronics

Google

Koncept VR

Jaunt

DODOcase

I AM CARDBOARD

KNOXLABS

OnePlus

PowisVR

Unofficial Cardboard

ZEISS VR ONE

HOMIDO

Mattel

Samsonite IP Holdings

MR.CARDBOARD

Facebook (Oculus VR)

HTC

Open Source Virtual Reality

Sony

Zebronics

FOVE

LG Electronics

CyberGlove Systems

MANUS VR

NeuroDigital Technologies

Virtalis

Dexta Robotics

Synertial

Spinview Global

VRscape

AppReal

Erminesoft

Market driver

Declining prices of VR hardware

Market challenge

High VR app development costs

Market trend

Use of inside-out tracking technology in VR headsets

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by sector

Global VR market by sector

Global VR market in VR content sector

Global VR market in VR hardware sector

Global VR market in VR apps sector

PART 07: Market segmentation by platform

Global VR market by platform

Global VR market by PCs

Global VR market by mobile devices

Global VR market by consoles

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Global VR market by geography

VR market in Americas

VR market in APAC

VR market in EMEA

PART 09: Key leading countries

VR market in US

VR market in Japan

VR market in China

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

Use of inside-out tracking technology in VR headsets

