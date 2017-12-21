“The Report Global Virtual Reality Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Virtual Reality
Virtual reality (VR) is defined as a three-dimensional computer-generated environment. VR is implemented using a computer technology and a range of systems, including headsets and special gloves, that make the user a part of the virtual world. VR provides an immersive experience by connecting the user to the VR world. The user experiences a feeling of involvement, which is intelligently designed by experts. VR is a combination of hardware, software, and sensory synchronicity to achieve a sense of presence. VR has gained immense popularity worldwide because of the development of immersive films and 360-degree videos. VR systems allow a three-dimensional view of images.
Technavios analysts forecast the global virtual reality market to grow at a CAGR of 48.89% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global virtual reality market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Virtual Reality Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
VR market vendors
360 Labs
Netflix
Samsung Electronics
Google
Koncept VR
Jaunt
DODOcase
I AM CARDBOARD
KNOXLABS
OnePlus
PowisVR
Unofficial Cardboard
ZEISS VR ONE
HOMIDO
Mattel
Samsonite IP Holdings
MR.CARDBOARD
Facebook (Oculus VR)
HTC
Open Source Virtual Reality
Sony
Zebronics
FOVE
LG Electronics
CyberGlove Systems
MANUS VR
NeuroDigital Technologies
Virtalis
Dexta Robotics
Synertial
Spinview Global
VRscape
AppReal
Erminesoft
Market driver
Declining prices of VR hardware
Market challenge
High VR app development costs
Market trend
Use of inside-out tracking technology in VR headsets
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by sector
Global VR market by sector
Global VR market in VR content sector
Global VR market in VR hardware sector
Global VR market in VR apps sector
PART 07: Market segmentation by platform
Global VR market by platform
Global VR market by PCs
Global VR market by mobile devices
Global VR market by consoles
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
Global VR market by geography
VR market in Americas
VR market in APAC
VR market in EMEA
PART 09: Key leading countries
VR market in US
VR market in Japan
VR market in China
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: Market trends
Use of inside-out tracking technology in VR headsets
