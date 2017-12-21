Latest industry research report on: Global Solid Wires Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts
Welding consumables broadly constitute welding wires, flux, stick electrodes, and filler metals. All these materials undergo melting to join two metals strongly and help protect the molten weld from any form of atmospheric contaminant. Welding wires are primarily used in arc welding and oxy-fuel welding technologies. Solid wires are widely used in metal inert gas welding that needs a shielding gas delivered from pressurized gas bottles. The shielding gas helps in protecting the molten weld pool from all atmospheric contaminants.
Technavios analysts forecast the global solid wires market to grow at a CAGR of 4.22% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global solid wires market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations and replacement market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Solid Wires Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Colfax (ESAB)
Hyundai Welding
Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
The Lincoln Electric Company
Other prominent vendors
Ador Fontech Limited
Ador Welding
Air Liquide
Berkenhoff
BOC (The Linde Group)
Ceweld Nederland
D&H Scheron
Daido Steel
Gedik Welding
Harris Products Group
Haynes International
Hobart Brothers Company
IABCO
ITALFIL
Jiangsu ZhongJiang Welding Wire
KEI Industries
Kobe Steel
LaserStar Technologies
Luvata
Heico Wire Group
NovaTech
Saarstahl
Sandvik (Sandvik Materials Technology)
Sumitomo Electric Industries
The Indian Steel & Wire Products
Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group
voestalpine Bhler Welding
WeldWire
Market driver
Positive outlook of the global construction sector
Market challenge
Introduction of new welding technology involves greater R&D expenses
Market trend
Addressing the issue of growing skill gap
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
