Neuroendovascular coils are platinum coils that are used for treating cerebral aneurysm. These coils close off the sac and reduces the risk of rupturing or re-bleeding. There are two types of neuroendovascular coils available in the market that includes GDC or bare platinum coil and matrix coil or coated bioactive coil. Neuroendovascular coiling or embolization is relatively a new treatment for brain aneurysm. This procedure has gained rapid popularity and become an alternative to open surgical clipping. This procedure is effective not only in aneurysm that are difficult to access surgically, but also in uncomplicated aneurysm.

Technavios analysts forecast the global neuroendovascular coils market to grow at a CAGR of 8.38% during the period 2017-2021.

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Key vendors

DePuy Synthes

Medtronic

Penumbra

Stryker

TERUMO

Other prominent vendors

Market driver

Rise in neuroendovascular coiling procedures

Market challenge

High cost of neuroendovascular coils and coiling procedures

Market trend

Increasing adoption of flow diversion stents

